VALOUR: Information and Next Steps

About VALOUR

VALOUR is a new programme giving veterans across the UK easier access to the essential care and support that is available to them. This was announced in May 2025 and is being overseen by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs in the Ministry of Defence. VALOUR will improve the coordination of services at a national, regional and local level to ensure that veterans receive the support they need.

There are 3 components of the VALOUR:

A VALOUR HQ in the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, bringing data and insight together, and feeding it into policy and service design.

A network of VALOUR support centres, that will facilitate access to multiple services for veterans. These will be supported by VALOUR development funding.

A network of VALOUR regional field officers, bringing together stakeholders across local government, statutory services and the third sector.

VALOUR HQ

VALOUR HQ will sit in the Office for Veterans’ Affairs within the Ministry of Defence. This new team will provide assurance and training across the VALOUR network. It will gather data and insight, working with policy and research teams to ensure services are designed to meet local needs.

VALOUR support centres

VALOUR support centres will be required to meet high standards and will provide timely data to the UK Government about the needs and experiences of veterans, to inform future service improvements.

Further information on development funding for the VALOUR support centres will be released in the coming months, including eligibility and timelines.

VALOUR field officers

Regional networks will be supported by dedicated, locally based VALOUR regional field officers. They will bring together stakeholders across local government, public services and the third sector, and facilitate the exchange of data, insight and learning between local government and a new VALOUR HQ, overseen by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.

VALOUR regional field officers will not replace Armed Forces Champions, Veterans’ Champions or other similar posts, who operate at a more local level. They are valuable colleagues and will remain so under the new model. Regional field officers will work closely with them as VALOUR develops, supporting their work and ensuring they are linked in with Defence.

How to get involved in VALOUR

This guide will be updated with the latest information on VALOUR and how to be involved.

You can sign up to get an email when this page is updated. VALOUR is being designed with the help of Veterans and organisations involved in the Armed Forces Community. Organisations and veterans can sign up to register for VALOUR updates. Veterans can also register their interest to take part in research and focus groups. You can unsubscribe from any of these emails at any time by following the link at the bottom of any emails.

Further details will be released in the coming months including the timeline and eligibility for the VALOUR funding.

VALOUR and the Armed Forces Covenant

Whilst VALOUR will initially focus on veterans, the service is being designed to be expanded to support the wider Armed Forces community in the future. It will include applying the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, the nation’s promise to support the armed forces community and their families, which will soon gain a strengthened legal footing as part of the manifesto commitment. VALOUR regional field officers will work with local services including local government bodies, to share best practice and guidance as to how the principles of the Covenant can be applied.

VALOUR and existing services

A range of support is currently available to veterans delivered by many effective providers. However, the current system can be difficult for veterans to navigate, and with improved coordination could better meet veterans’ needs and avoid duplication. VALOUR will improve this network of support by ensuring that existing good practice is maintained and enhanced, and local services are aligned. The new VALOUR regional field officers will support organisations within areas to exchange best practice and ensure better collaboration.