Thousands of veterans to benefit from new UK-wide support network

*As nation prepares to celebrate VE Day, the Government announces new UK-wide veteran support system, called VALOUR. *New VALOUR network will deliver easier access to care and support with new regional networks connecting housing, employment and health services in every corner of the UK. *Backed by £50m of funding, VALOUR will foster the enterprising spirit of veteran charities, better connect local and national services and ensure veterans’ support is truly data driven.

Veterans across the UK will have easier access to essential care and support under a new VALOUR system being announced today, as part of the Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who have served through the Plan for Change.

£50m of funding will establish a new network of VALOUR-recognised support centres across the UK and and deploy Regional Field Officers to connect local, regional and national services – while harnessing the power of data to shape better services.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP and Veterans Minister Al Carns are announcing the new service during VE week, marking a major milestone in meeting this government’s manifesto promise to fully implement the Armed Forces Covenant.

The new Regional Field Officers will bring together charities, service providers and local government to provide more evidence and feedback driven support for veterans, across housing, employment, health and welfare.

The first VALOUR support centres will be operational next year, tailored to the specific needs on the ground and focused on the demands for each location. This could include advice on how to book GP appointments, access welfare or support with housing issues.

The Ministry of Defence is announcing today it will invite veterans to help design VALOUR through research, focus groups and feedback. While VALOUR will initially focus on veterans, the service is designed to be scaled up to support the wider Armed Forces community in the future.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:

The nation owes a duty to those who’ve served to defend our country, and it is only right that the Government steps up our support to them. The Armed Forces set most people up for success in life but when veterans need help then support is too often a postcode patchwork. Our plan to develop a UK-wide veterans support service will work with enterprising health, employment and housing charities and it is backed by the one of the largest ever Government funding commitments to veterans. This Government is delivering on our Plan for Change and renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve.

VALOUR will harness the power of data to shape better service provision and ensure the right type of support is available for veterans at a local level.

As the delivery arm, field officers will work with local services including local government bodies, to share best practice and guidance. This will include applying the principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, the nation’s promise to support the armed forces community and their families, which will soon gain legal footing as part of the manifesto commitment.

Veterans Minister, Al Carns, said:

As a veteran who served for 24 years, I recognise the unique challenges they’ve faced and the skills they possess. This new investment will ensure that every veteran, regardless of where they live, can access joined up support services in the way they need it. We are creating the UK’s first ever data-driven framework for veterans’ services, ensuring our resources are channelled to where they’re most needed and can make the greatest difference to those who have courageously served their country.

Director General of the British Royal Legion, Mark Atkinson, said:

The Royal British Legion welcomes today’s announcement to improve and better coordinate government support for veterans under VALOUR. Whilst there are a range of government services already in place for veterans, these services can vary depending on where you live and your access to information about the services available. Improved coordination across health, housing, employment, and mental wellbeing services is crucial to helping veterans lead successful lives. We look forward to working closely with government and partner organisations to help turn these commitments into meaningful change.

Over the past year, the Government has delivered for veterans, including by removing the local connection requirement for veterans seeking social housing and awarding £3.5m of new funding for homelessness services. The recent launch of Op ASCEND has been critical in ensuring veterans can get onto the career ladder and access meaningful jobs.