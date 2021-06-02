UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement (TCA)
Canada and UK Trade Continuity Agreement enters into force
As CETA ceased to apply to the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021, Canada and the UK agreed on an interim agreement until a comprehensive free trade agreement was in place. The comprehensive UK-Canada Trade Continuity Agreement (TCA) entered into force on 1 April 2021.
For stakeholders this means that Canada and the UK will continue to recognise Certificates of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Compliance issued by each country’s regulatory agencies and to accept batch testing certificates held by a manufacturer without re-control of that batch at import.