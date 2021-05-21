Support after someone may have died by suicide
The Help is at Hand booklet provides information, support and guidance for those affected by suicide.
The Help is at Hand booklet is a resource for people bereaved through suicide or other unexplained death, and for those helping them. The guide can be viewed online or downloaded.
The Help is at Hand booklet is supported by Public Health England, The National Suicide Prevention Alliance and The Support after Suicide Partnership.
