create a Risk Assessment for a MOD contract, which is used to create a Cyber Risk Profile

respond to a Risk Assessment and demonstrate compliance by completing a Supplier Assurance Questionnaire ( SAQ )

) view the responses to your completed Risk Assessment(s)

gain an understanding of the cyber risk associated with subcontracts

comply with DEFCON 658 and DEFSTAN 05-138

To register you will need to have details of your company’s DUNS number, which is a unique identifier for each organisation. Registration will also require access to a mobile phone.

Some Risk Assessments may result in a Moderate or High Cyber Risk Profile. If you are completing a SAQ in response to one of these you will need to provide identity documentation.

If you are unable use this online service please email our support team at cyber.support@nqc.com.

For general information please see the Defence Cyber Protection Partnership ( DCPP ) homepage.