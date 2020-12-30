Encouraging suppliers to offer wider access to procurement opportunities will increase visibility of opportunities and enable a more diverse supply base, particularly for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

If you are a supplier to MOD , you are encouraged to advertise defence related sub-contracting opportunities using Defence Contracts Online ( DCO ), until it is replaced by the Defence Sourcing Portal in February/March 2021. More information on the implementation of the Defence Sourcing Portal ( DSP ) can be found on the Contracting, Purchasing and Finance (CP&F) tool page.

Once the DSP has been fully implemented, this page will contain online forms which will allow MOD suppliers to advertise supply chain opportunities on the DSP , including:

advance notice of procurements

early market engagement opportunities

sub-contracting opportunities

updates on which suppliers specific contracts have been awarded to.

The notices will also be visible on the Government’s Contracts Finder portal and will direct interested parties to contact the advertising supplier directly.

Until the DSP has been fully implemented, the current process of advertising supply chain opportunities on the DCO should continue to be followed. More information is available on Defence Contracts Online: Sub contracting information.

If you have any questions regarding the advertising of Supply Chain Opportunities, please contact: DefComrclSSM-Suppliers@mod.gov.uk.