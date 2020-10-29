MOD Engagement with Trade Associations

Trade Associations are funded by businesses that operate in a specific industry, and many operate on a not-for-profit basis. Their activities are focused around enhancing the profile of their industry sector, and include influencing policy debates, driving innovation, and provision of supply chain and business development support (often with a focus on SMEs ).

MOD has regular engagement with Trade Associations; details of which can be found below.

ADS

ADS represents and supports over 1100 UK businesses operating in the aerospace, defence, security and space sectors. ADS membership ranges from SMEs to global primes.

Farnborough International Limited (FIL), which runs the Farnborough International Airshow, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADS Group Ltd.

Make UK

Make UK champions and celebrates British manufacturing and manufacturers. building a platform for the evolution of UK manufacturing.

NDI (part of Make UK) champions and celebrates the UK’s defence & security industry. NDI represent the sector’s interests to government and champion our innovative, global and dynamic industry to the public.

techUK

techUKis the UK’s leading technology membership organisation, with more than 850 members spread across the UK. They are a network that enables members to learn from each other and grow in a way which contributes to the country both socially and economically.

Other Trade Associations

Related information