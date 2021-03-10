SOFA
This page and the Identity Card it refers to are currently under development.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation Status of Forces Agreement (NATO SOFA) is a treaty that sets out the terms under which the armed forces of a NATO Member State are allowed to operate and live within another NATO Member State.
Whilst assigned to a NATO Member State, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence personnel are entitled to the rights and subject to the obligations of the NATO SOFA, to which all NATO Member States are parties.
The bearer of a British Forces NATO SOFA Identity Card is a member of the Force, the civilian Component or a Dependant of the Sending State (GBR) in the territory of the country specified. The bearer should be afforded the privileges accorded by Article III of the SOFA in respect of: passport and visa regulation, and immigration inspection on entering or leaving a NATO Member State; and on the registration and control of aliens.