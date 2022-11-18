Guidance

UK Defence in Germany and Europe: Information notes

Information notes in support of UK Defence in Germany and Europe produced by the Germany Enabling Office.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Strategic Command
Published
18 November 2022

Documents

05/2022 Germany – The control of Aliens and Immigration - The German Residence Act ("Aufenthaltsgesetz - AufenthG") and Employment

PDF, 236 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

03/2022NATO SOFA and Spousal Employment

PDF, 115 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

02/2022-BFBS Direct to Home (DTH)-Expires 17 March 2023

PDF, 105 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Germany Enabling Office is the determined responsible authority for monitoring and assuring the conduct of United Kingdom Defence in Germany under the United Kingdom’s obligations to the NATO Status of Forces Supplementary Agreement in Germany.

Our engagement with UK Defence personnel in Germany, and where applicable the broader Europe, is routinely through the customer facing UK National Support Elements. Though the office is not directly customer facing you will receive communication from us via your NSE. Our routine official communications with those NSE are in the form of information notes.

Where possible those information notes will be made available here.

Published 18 November 2022