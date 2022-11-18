UK Defence in Germany and Europe: Information notes

The Germany Enabling Office is the determined responsible authority for monitoring and assuring the conduct of United Kingdom Defence in Germany under the United Kingdom’s obligations to the NATO Status of Forces Supplementary Agreement in Germany.

Our engagement with UK Defence personnel in Germany, and where applicable the broader Europe, is routinely through the customer facing UK National Support Elements. Though the office is not directly customer facing you will receive communication from us via your NSE. Our routine official communications with those NSE are in the form of information notes.

Where possible those information notes will be made available here.