The Defence Security Incident Reporting Form (SIRF) allows you to report a security incident to the Ministry of Defence.

A security incident includes any event that compromises or has the potential to compromise Defence assets, including personnel, information, assets or infrastructure.

This includes suspicious activity or suspected or actual breaches of security policies even where no compromise has occurred.

If you think there is an immediate threat to life, dial 999. If you are a Defence employee and the security incident you are reporting is serious or out of office hours, please contact your local, unit or establishment security officer.

It is the responsibility of the individual answering filling in the SIRF to answer honestly and provide accurate information to the best of their ability.

If you are a Defence employee and you answer dishonestly or provided false or inaccurate information, you may be subject to a security investigation and a security breach penalty in accordance with internal MOD policies; or a police investigation and prosecution if criminal activity is suspected.

Information submitted through the SIRF will be retained under MOD’s obligations and authority as a public body to support the security objectives of the MOD. Further details on how MOD uses personal data can be found at MOD Privacy Notice.

Once your SIRF is submitted it will be assessed by Defence personnel to understand the possible impact of the incident you reported. You may be contacted for further information if required.

If you have any questions or difficulties accessing the SIRF please contact: coo-defencesirf@mod.gov.uk

Related information

MOD Confidential Hotline