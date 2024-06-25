Receiving the new medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD)

From 12:01am on 9 September 2024, medical practitioners will not be able to certify medical cause of death using the current MCCD.

What you need to know

The reforms to death certification and the introduction of medical examiners will start on 9 September 2024. As part of the changes, a new medical certificate of cause of death ( MCCD ) will replace the current certificate.

Medical practitioners must use the new MCCD from 12:01am on 9 September 2024.

You will not be able to order the new MCCD from local registration services.

The Department of Health and Social Care will send the new MCCD to all organisations that use the current MCCD .

We have worked with local registration services to find out which organisations currently use MCCDs , but this list may be inaccurate or incomplete.

What you need to do by 15 July 2024

Check if your organisation is on the MCCD distribution list

Email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk if: your organisation is not on the list but you think it should be

your organisation is on the list but the postcode is wrong

your organisation is on the list but you think it should not be

Contact us as soon as possible, but no later than 15 July 2024, to make sure you receive the new MCCD in time.

The new MCCD

There are 4 versions of the new MCCD :

attending practitioner MCCD (books of 50)

(books of 50) attending practitioner MCCD to certify the cause of death of a live-born child dying within the first 28 days of life (books of 25)

to certify the cause of death of a live-born child dying within the first 28 days of life (books of 25) medical examiner MCCD (books of 50)

(books of 50) medical examiner MCCD to certify the cause of death of a live-born child dying within the first 28 days of life (books of 25)

Organisations that use the current MCCD will receive the attending practitioner MCCD . Hospitals will also receive the attending practitioner MCCD to certify the cause of death of a live-born child dying within the first 28 days of life.

Medical examiner offices will receive both of the medical examiner MCCDs .

Organisations in Wales will receive bilingual versions of the MCCDs.

See more information about the changes to the death certification process.

Receiving the MCCD

DHSC will send organisations that use the current MCCD :

A 6-month allocation of MCCDs . Guidance on how to order additional MCCDs (if the first allocation will not last 6 months). A unique passcode for ordering additional MCCDs .

These will be sent as 3 separate deliveries and each one will need to be signed for by the receiving organisation.

If no one at the organisation is available to sign for a delivery, the courier will try to deliver again on 2 further occasions. If you have 3 unsuccessful deliveries for any item, you should email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk.

Each item will be sent to a named person if we have this information. If not, they will be marked for the attention of:

the practice manager, if the organisation is a GP practice

the medical director, if the organisation is a hospital

the manager, if the organisation is a hospice

the medical examiner, if the organisation is a medical examiner office

Each organisation should receive enough MCCDs to last from September 2024 to February 2025.

A further 6-month allocation will be delivered in autumn 2024. Some organisations will not receive this if we estimate that the first allocation will last 12 months.

After 31 July 2024

Organisations on the published distribution list should receive the MCCDs , guidance and passcode by 31 July 2024.

Email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk after 31 July 2024 if your organisation is on the published distribution list and has not received all 3 items.

Only contact us before this date if:

your organisation is not on the list

the postcode is wrong

your organisation is on the list but it should not be

you have had 3 failed delivery attempts for an item

From 1 August 2024, DHSC will start sending MCCDs to:

organisations that were not on the published distribution list but contacted DHSC and asked to be added

and asked to be added organisations that have ordered additional supplies

Completing the MCCD

We’ll publish updated guidance for 9 September on how to complete and send the MCCD .

