Medical certificate of cause of death (MCCD): guidance for medical practitioners
Guidance for medical practitioners completing a medical certificate of cause of death in England and Wales.
Applies to England and Wales
Documents
Details
This guidance sets out the process for certifying the medical cause of death in England and Wales. It includes guidance for medical practitioners on:
- who can complete an MCCD
- the role of medical examiners
- when to refer a death to the coroner
- how to complete each section of the MCCD
An MCCD is required to register all non-coronial deaths in England and Wales. An MCCD is not required in the case of a stillbirth.