Pre-submission Advice & Support

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) offer a pre-submission service before applying for medicines Marketing Authorisations. This service aims to provide the best support possible for prospective applicants, whichever application route is chosen.

Pre-submission advice is a service that provides stakeholders with the means to understand how the process of compiling and submitting applications and supporting evidence applies for their product/s. It is distinct from MHRAs Scientific Advice offering.

The relevant forms (below) can be downloaded, filled in and returned to presubmission@mhra.gov.uk where one of the team will triage these to the relevant area.

The process and template

For International recognition

Applicants intending to submit via the International Recognition Procedure have the option of requesting pre-submission advice from the MHRA, through the relevant form below and returning to presubmission@mhra.gov.uk. These requests will be assessed and the MHRA will either direct to the relevant guidance, provide written advice or offer a pre-submission meeting.

Pre-submission Advice Form - International Recognition Procedure (IRP) (MS Word Document, 264 KB)

For New Active Substances and/or complex applications

Applicants intending to submit Marketing Authorisation Applications for New Active Substances and/or Biological products must request a pre-submission meeting with the relevant teams at-least 3 months prior to the intended application date. This can be done by downloading, filling in and returning the relevant form to presubmission@mhra.gov.uk.

Pre-submission Advice Form (MS Word Document, 261 KB)

If there are any questions or queries on the above document/s and process, please direct these to presubmission@mhra.gov.uk.+

Further information

For queries relating to information on other elements of MHRAs services, please contact the relevant colleagues who will be able to assist: