Ordering and retaining medical certificates of cause of death (MCCDs)

The new medical certificate of cause of death ( MCCD ) was introduced as part of the statutory medical examiner system on 9 September 2024, along with updated guidance for medical practitioners completing an MCCD in England and Wales.

The Department of Health and Social Care sent guidance on how to order MCCDs - and a unique passcode - to organisations that use MCCDs .

Ordering more MCCDs

GP practices, hospitals, hospices and medical examiner offices should check they have enough MCCDs to last until the end of April 2024.

New MCCDs are usually delivered within 5 working days of receipt of the order.

You can order more MCCDs using the guidance and passcode you received. Email mccd@dhsc.gov.uk if you did not receive the guidance and passcode, or if you need a new passcode. You must copy in your organisation’s practice manager, medical director or lead medical examiner.

Retaining the completed MCCD

Many GPs, hospitals, hospices and medical examiner offices scan the completed MCCD before emailing it to their medical examiner office, coroner or register office. You must securely store the paper copy of the completed MCCD and any partially completed MCCDs .

GPs, hospitals, hospices and medical examiner offices must keep completed counterfoils for 2 years in line with NHS England’s Records Management Code of Practice.

Further guidance on the retention of completed and partially completed MCCDs will be published in 2025.

Old MCCD

You should securely destroy unused booklets of the MCCD that were in use before 9 September 2024.

For partially used booklets, you should remove and securely destroy the the unused MCCDs , leaving the counterfoils only.

