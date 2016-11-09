Obtain information about yourself held by MOD

What is held

Most personal data held by the MOD will relate to current or former civilian staff or members of the armed forces. The Data Protection Act 1998 provided access for living individuals (including foreign nationals) to personal data held about them by any organisation. The Data Protection Act 2018 ( DPA 18 ), which implements the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) in the UK, strengthen this right.

The MOD does not currently charge for requests made under data protection laws, although in certain circumstances, requests for unstructured manual data may attract a fee. DPA 18 does not give private individuals access to personal data about other people or non-personal data.

How to apply

To make a Subject Access Request ( SAR ) please download and complete DPA SAR Form 1694:

MOD subject access request form ( PDF , 45.2KB, 4 pages)

MOD subject access request form ( ODT , 73.2KB)

Please state clearly the information you require and send it, with the necessary proof of identification requested, to the relevant address on the DPA SAR form 1694.

Further information about service records held by MOD

Information held by MOD on Royal Navy (RN), Royal Marines (RM), British Army, Royal Air Force (RAF) service records and Home Guard records.

Royal Navy and Royal Marine service records

The RN Disclosure Cell holds service records for Commissioned and non-commissioned officers (both RN and RM) from 1924 onwards. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

Please see the Royal Navy website for further details about other service records that are held by the National Archives.

British Army service records

The Army Personnel Centre Historical Disclosures Section holds army service records for officers whose service ended after April 1922 and soldiers whose service ended after January 1921. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

RAF service records

The RAF Disclosures section holds service records for non-commissioned and commissioned RAF personnel dating back to 1920. Information from these records can be requested under the MOD Publication Scheme.

Service records that reflect World War 1 service only are held by the National Archives.

MOD data subject rights form 7779

