Northampton: what you can and cannot do

An outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been identified in Northampton associated with the Greencore factories. The government and local authority are acting together to control the spread of the virus.

Affected local areas

Workers at the Northampton Greencore factory:

Units A, B, C and D located at the following address: Greencore Northampton, Moulton Park Industrial Estate, 15-17 Deer Park Road, Northamptonshire, NN3 6RX.

Unit K located at the following address: Greencore Northampton, Unit 1, Clayfield Close, Moulton Park, Northampton, NN3 6QF.

Local restrictions

Business closure

In order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Greencore factory in Northampton has voluntarily closed as of 3pm on 21 August 2020.

Self-isolating

Workers who have undertaken work in the affected areas above at any point since 7 August 2020 and the people they live with (or have formed a support bubble with) should self-isolate at home for 2 weeks.

Advice on self-isolation can be found in the stay at home guidance

The Health Secretary will introduce regulations to ensure that this self-isolation period is legally enforced. Anyone who leaves self-isolation before the 2-week period ends without reasonable excuse will be subject to fines.

Once the regulations have been introduced, this page will be updated with more guidance including on exemptions.