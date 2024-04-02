NHS injury costs recovery scheme: tariff and charges from 1 April 2024
Amendment in the tariff and ceiling of charges payable by compensators for the recovery of NHS charges under the NHS injury costs recovery scheme.
Applies to England, Scotland and Wales
The tariff and ceiling on charges payable by compensators for the recovery of NHS charges under the NHS injury costs recovery (ICR) scheme increased on 1 April 2024. The increases apply only to injuries sustained on or after that date.
This uplift in the level of charges reflects Hospital and Community Health Services (HCHS) inflation. The latest available figure for HCHS inflation is 2.3% from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.
The increased charges are:
- where the injured person is provided with NHS ambulance services, the charge is increased from £243 to £249 for each occasion
- where the injured person receives NHS treatment, but is not admitted to hospital, the charge is increased from £806 to £825
- the daily charge for NHS inpatient treatment is increased from £991 to £1,014
- the maximum charge in respect of an injury is increased from £59,248 to £60,610
The Compensation Recovery Unit will also be issuing a mailshot to accompany the NHS charges certificates notifying companies of the changes.
For further information, contact:
Injury Costs Recovery policy team
Department of Health and Social Care