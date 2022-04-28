NHS injury costs recovery scheme: tariff and charges from 1 April 2022

The tariff and ceiling on charges payable by compensators for the recovery of NHS charges under the NHS injury costs recovery scheme increased on 1 April 2022. The increases apply only to injuries sustained on or after that date.

This uplift in the level of charges is an annual event to reflect Hospital and Community Health Services (HCHS) inflation. The latest available figure for HCHS inflation is 2.89% for 2022 to 2023.

The increased charges are:

where the injured person is provided with NHS ambulance services, the charge is increased from £225 to £231 for each occasion

where the injured person receives NHS treatment, but is not admitted to hospital, the charge is increased from £744 to £766

the daily charge for NHS inpatient treatment is increased from £915 to £941

the maximum charge in respect of an injury is increased from £54,682 to £56,260

The Compensation Recovery Unit will also be issuing a mailshot to accompany the NHS charges certificates notifying companies of the changes.

