NHS injury costs recovery scheme: tariff and charges from 1 April 2020

The tariff and ceiling on charges payable by compensators for the recovery of NHS charges under the NHS Injury Cost Recovery (ICR) scheme will be increasing on 1 April 2020. The increases will apply only to injuries sustained on or after that date.

This uplift in the level of charges is an annual event to reflect Hospital and Community Health Services ( HCHS ) inflation. The latest available figure for HCHS inflation is 2.4% for 2020 to 2021.

The increased charges are:

where the injured person is provided with NHS ambulance services, the charge is increased from £219 to £224 for each occasion

where the injured person receives NHS treatment, but is not admitted to hospital, the charge is increased from £725 to £743

the daily charge for NHS in-patient treatment is increased from £891 to £913

the maximum charge in respect of an injury is increased from £53,278 to £54,566

The Compensation Recovery Unit will also be issuing a mailshot to accompany the NHS Charges certificates notifying companies of the changes.

For further information, please contact:

Samantha Pease

Department of Health and Social Care

Quarry House

Quarry Hill

Leeds

LS2 7UE



Email: samantha.pease@dhsc.gov.uk