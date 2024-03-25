Being a Service child can come with challenges, from parents being regularly away to having to move home and school regularly. Service children adapt to these challenges and their efforts should be recognised.

Month of the Military Child logo

The month is led by the Armed Forces Families and Safeguarding Team (AFFS) within the MOD, with support from charities, schools, and other MOD departments.

The range of events and activities that take place vary from art and poetry competitions to events at military bases and schools. Every year the last Friday of the month is ‘Purple Up! Day’ - a chance for everyone to dress in something purple to show their support.

6 ways to celebrate the Month of the Military Child:

Enter the Never Such Innocence art and poetry competition. Hold an assembly to discuss Service life and the many things Service children have experienced. 26 April is ‘Purple Up! Day’. Wear purple to show your support for Service children and run an event on that day. Brainstorm ideas with your children to create a permanent reminder in the school of your support for Service children. ‘Share your story’project: Get children to think about their life experience and how they might share this with the rest of the class. Mark all the locations your Service children have lived on a map and build this into lessons.

6 ways to celebrate the Month of the Military Child PDF , 12 MB, 1 page This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

For further information about the Month of the Military Child, email: People-AFFS-Education-Mailbox@mod.gov.uk

