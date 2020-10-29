MOD Procurement: an overview

Who we are

The Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) is one of the biggest public procurement organisations in Europe, managing some of the most complex and technologically advanced requirements in the world.

Our customers include our armed forces and national security agencies, buying everything from military fighting vehicles to education services and all kinds of facilities management services.

Our aim

To ensure that our customers are provided with the best capabilities to enable them to protect the UK’s security and to advance the UK’s interests, both now and in the long term; and in doing so, to obtain the best possible value for money for the taxpayer.

What we do

We support our armed forces by providing world class solutions for delivering national defence and security for the UK whilst ensuring the best possible value for the taxpayer. Our procurement activity covers a very wide range of requirements including:

technology: cloud and digital, network services, software and technology products and services

equipment and support: ships, submarines, aircraft, vehicles, weapons, missiles, commodities and support (maintenance and repair)

infrastructure: construction, hard and soft facilities management, property consultancy.

More information about MOD Procurement is available in the Doing Business with Defence brochure ( PDF , 1.27MB, 16 pages).

Related information