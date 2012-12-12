MOD Guard Service

What we do

The MGS has guarded the defence estate for over 25 years and provides unarmed guarding services for over 100 sites in England, Scotland and Wales, including high profile locations such as MOD Main Building in London and Her Majesty’s Naval Bases at Portsmouth, Devonport and the Clyde. We are passionate about the services we provide and work hard to keep pace with developments in the security industry, as we seek to be the unarmed guarding provider of choice.

We strive to ensure our standards are maintained through external accreditation, holding the National Security Inspectorate (NSI) Gold standard, Customer Service Excellence (CSE) and Committed to Equality (C2E) awards.

The MGS is part of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) and employs over 2,000 operational and support staff as civil servants. They are managed by a Head Office team, dispersed strategically around the country according to requirements.

MGS officers are very often the first point of contact with the MOD for employees, visitors and contractors and they pride themselves on a customer-focused culture, working to DIO’s Values as well as our own core values of honesty, integrity, professionalism and efficiency.

MGS services

MGS offers a range of services to meet customer needs.

These include:

control of access and egress

security searches

reception management

event security co-ordination

incident cordon and control

patrolling, including dog patrols

control room management including CCTV and alarm monitoring and response

and alarm monitoring and response first aid.

The MGS works closely with other security partners to provide, when appropriate, a fully integrated security solution for the site.

Working for MGS

To achieve our goals, we need dedicated highly motivated people with diverse backgrounds, experience and skills, who are able to adapt to meet the complex range of threats and challenges in a rapidly changing world.

Our staff come from a variety of backgrounds and professions and bring a wealth of customer service and security experience. We take the time to understand our customers’ values and security needs, and our highly trained officers must be equipped to deliver services which reflect our culture and underpin the security mission.

We offer a broad range of interesting and challenging jobs, with a variety of working patterns, contributing directly to the UK’s Defence Mission. We enable our people to work at the right place, with the right people, at the right time. We believe that if we look after our people they will be passionate about delivering great things for our customers.

We understand the importance of life outside of work, and our industry leading, flexible working practices will give all our staff the opportunity to enjoy a healthy work-life balance.

We recruit security officers and managers, admin support staff, programme and project managers and training and communications staff.

We welcome applications from all sections of the community, especially those from black and minority ethnic as they are under-represented within our organisation. The MGS is committed to being an equal opportunities employer.

MGS staff are broader banded civil servants and as such have many opportunities to develop and progress both within MOD and across the wider Civil Service.

Our training

Security officers in the MOD Guard Service benefit from industry leading training and are supported by management processes that are externally audited to the National Inspectorate Gold Standard. We aim to:

equip our people with the skills and capabilities to deliver service excellence

provide easy access to the right learning

enable line managers and individuals to take ownership for their development goals

improve confidence and understanding gained through quality learning experiences.

We take pride in our quality of service and we are dedicated to providing our staff are given the highest standard of training and offered the best available development opportunities to ensure that standard is maintained. All operational staff must complete mandatory functional training associated with their role and responsibilities.

The MGS invests heavily in its in-house training and is accredited to provide British Safety Council qualifications. We are proud that our efforts have been recognised by the prestigious National Training Awards.

New entrant requirements

All new entrants will be subject to security vetting. All new entrants must also pass a selection interview.

Working hours and leave

Most staff work on average 42 hours per week (41 in London). Further benefits include:

day and shift working for operational staff

flexitime scheme upon completion of 6 months service

alternative working practices

25 days paid annual leave rising (1 day per year) to 30 days upon completion of 5 years’ service

in addition to 8 public holidays per year you will also receive leave for HM The Queen’s birthday

generous maternity and paternity package

highly competitive pension scheme

How to apply

MGS Recruitment Flyer ( PDF , 1.17MB, 2 pages)