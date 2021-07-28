Transparency data

MOD roles and salaries: 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2021.

Ministry of Defence
28 July 2021

Air Command junior, as of March 2021

CSV 45.4KB

Air Command senior, as of March 2021

CSV 20.7KB

Army Command junior, as of March 2021

CSV 75.9KB

Army Command senior, as of March 2021

CSV 46.5KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of March 2021

CSV 48.9KB

Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of March 2021

CSV 16KB

Defence Nuclear Organisation junior, as of March 2021

CSV 13.5KB

Defence Nuclear Organisation senior, as of March 2021

CSV 6.94KB

Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of March 2021

CSV 101KB

Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of March 2021

CSV 87KB

Navy Command junior, as of March 2021

CSV 68.8KB

Navy Command senior, as of March 2021

CSV 26.9KB

Strategic Command junior, as of March 2021

CSV 89KB

Strategic Command senior, as of March 2021

CSV 68.2KB

The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.

