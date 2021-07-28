MOD roles and salaries: 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) reports on departmental roles and salaries 2021.
Documents
Air Command junior, as of March 2021
Air Command senior, as of March 2021
Army Command junior, as of March 2021
Army Command senior, as of March 2021
Defence Infrastructure Organisation junior, as of March 2021
Defence Infrastructure Organisation senior, as of March 2021
Defence Nuclear Organisation junior, as of March 2021
Defence Nuclear Organisation senior, as of March 2021
Head Office and Corporate Services junior, as of March 2021
Head Office and Corporate Services senior, as of March 2021
Navy Command junior, as of March 2021
Navy Command senior, as of March 2021
Strategic Command junior, as of March 2021
Strategic Command senior, as of March 2021
Details
The Ministry of Defence publishes details of staff numbers, roles and salaries every 6 months.
Published 28 July 2021