The UK government is obliged to investigate credible or arguable breaches of Article 2 and Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights ( ECHR ) that arise from UK military operations in Iraq. In some cases, this obligation will require a further inquiry upon completion of the Iraq Historic Allegations Team ( IHAT ) or the Service Police Legacy Investigations (SPLI) criminal investigation.

Summary information on the MOD ’s decisions and the reasons for them can be found in the Article 2 and Article 3 documents on this page.

Claimants are able to obtain the full decision by providing their name, investigation number, and e-mail address to: DJEP-IFIdecisions@mod.uk.

Case decisions