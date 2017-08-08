Service Police Legacy Investigations ( SPLI ), led by a senior Royal Navy Police Officer is meeting the government’s legal duty to investigate the remaining allegations made by Iraqi civilians of serious criminal behaviour by UK armed forces in Iraq.

In February 2017, the Secretary of State for Defence announced that the Iraq Historic Allegations Team ( IHAT ) would close and any remaining Iraq legacy investigations would be reintegrated into the service police system. SPLI took over these remaining investigations at the beginning of July 2017. Cases that were closed, or in the process of being closed, before, and up to, 30 June 2017 will be updated on the former IHAT website.

What work is SPLI carrying out?

Service personnel, made up of Royal Navy Police and Royal Air Force Police, will consider any remaining legacy investigations which look at the alleged behaviour of UK armed forces in Iraq from 2003 to 2009.

Information for complainants

Complainants can find information about SPLI ’s investigations this document ( PDF , 115KB, 1 page) and in this table ( PDF , 237KB, 7 pages) .

Work completed

Our work completed table will be published when available. The table will only show those cases that have closed after reaching full investigation and will only be updated once the claimant has been notified of the closure.

Quarterly reports

A written summary on progress will be published when available.

Service and veteran witnesses

The welfare of serving and retired personnel is taken extremely seriously. Those who have served in difficult circumstances may require pastoral care, after being approached, to help them deal with any welfare issues, such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

We routinely inform the Chain of Command of serving personnel that we have contacted you as a witness, after we have spoken to you, unless you tell us otherwise.

Where there are concerns for the serving person’s welfare there may be occasions where the decision to inform is taken irrespective of the preference so that appropriate support can be arranged.

Retired personnel can access a network of support including:

If investigators have concerns for a veteran’s welfare, we provide contact details for their relevant NHS trust and various veterans’ services.

Making a complaint

If you wish to complain, please read our guidance document ( PDF , 68.7KB, 1 page) .

You can write to Service Police Legacy Investigations at the following address:

SPLI

Building 396c

Trenchard Lines

Upavon

Wiltshire

SN9 6BE



You can also contact us:

By telephone: 01980 615857

By email: SPLI -Ops-Support-Team@mod.uk

Related information