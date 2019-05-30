Guidance
MOD Byelaws: Devon
This page brings together all available Byelaws within Devon. Please select a link to view the Byelaws.
Details
Reviewed
Since 2004 the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. Please select a link to view the Byelaws:
To be reviewed
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place.
It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Braunton Burrows Training Area ^
- Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth ^
- Merrivale Range Byelaws 1979 and Merrivale Range (Amendment) Byelaws 1995
- Okehampton Range Byelaws 1980 and Okehampton Range (Amendment) Byelaws 1995
- Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1935
- Plymouth Defences Byelaws 1935
- Plymouth Naval Anti-Aircraft Range at the Breakwater and Breakwater Fort Byelaws 1939
- Royal Marines Base Chivenor ^
- Staddon Heights Training Area ^
- Straight Point Ranges ^
- Willsworthy Range Byelaws 1980
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Boringdon Rifle Range ^
- Ernsettle Rifle Range ^
- Penlee Battery Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924
- Staddon Rifle Range ^
- Wembury Rifle Range ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD.
Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1924
- Bovisland Artillery Ranges Byelaws 1906 ^
- Okehampton Range Byelaws 1963
- Okehampton Range Byelaws 1940 ^
- Plymouth & Devonport Garrisons Military Lands Byelaws 1924 ^
- Willsworthy Ranges Devon Byelaws 1949
- Willsworthy Ranges Devon Byelaws 1941
Willsworthy Rifle and Mortar Ranges Byelaws 1935 ^
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.