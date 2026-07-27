Medals not issued by the Ministry of Defence

UK personnel cannot accept or wear a foreign award without permission from the UK government. Contact mshq-dssec-foreignawards@mod.gov.uk for advice.

World War 1 medals

You can only apply to the Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) for World War 1 medals if the original was returned and there’s a record of this in the National Archives.

If you’re eligible to apply, you’ll need to download a medal application form, complete it and send it in by post.

The MOD does not offer replacements for World War 1 medals.

Mercantile Marine War Medal

The MOD no longer issues or replaces the Mercantile Marine War Medal.

Search the National Archives for Merchant Navy campaign medal records from World War 1.

Medals from before World War 1

The MOD no longer issues or replaces medals from before World War 1. This includes the Waterloo Medal and the Boer War Medal .

The National Archives website explains how to search for historical medal records.

Coronation and jubilee medals from before 2001

The Queen’s Coronation Medal 1953 and all jubilee medals from before 2001 are issued by Central Chancery. For more information, contact info@ccok.org.uk

United Nations ( UN ) medals

You can apply for UN medals within 12 months of leaving a UN mission. Replacements are available up to 5 years after the mission has closed.

To apply, contact the UN :

UK Mission to the UN

1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza

885 2nd Avenue

New York

NY 10017

USA

Examples of UN medals include:

UN Medal for Cyprus ( UNFICYP )

Medal for Cyprus ( ) UN Protection Force Medal for Yugoslavia ( UNPROFOR )

Protection Force Medal for Yugoslavia ( ) UN Medal for Mission in South Sudan ( UNMISS )

Medal for Mission in South Sudan ( ) UN Medal Mali ( MINUSMA )

NATO medals

You can apply for NATO medals within 2 years of leaving theatre.

Contact SHAPEUKNMR-RegistryGrpMailbox@mod.gov.uk for information about NATO medals.

Examples of NATO medals include:

NATO Medal with Clasp ‘FORMER YUGOSLAVIA’

Medal with Clasp ‘FORMER YUGOSLAVIA’ NATO Medal with Clasp ‘KOSOVO’

Medal with Clasp ‘KOSOVO’ NATO Medal with Clasp ‘Non-Article 5’ ‘BALKANS’

Medal with Clasp ‘Non-Article 5’ ‘BALKANS’ NATO Clasp ‘BALKANS’

Clasp ‘BALKANS’ NATO Medal with Clasp International Security Assistance Force ( ISAF ) ‘AFGHANISTAN’

Medal with Clasp International Security Assistance Force ( ) ‘AFGHANISTAN’ NATO Medal with Clasp ‘AFGHANISTAN’ for Operation ALLIED SOLACE

Medal with Clasp ‘AFGHANISTAN’ for Operation ALLIED SOLACE NATO Medal with Clasp ‘Article 5’ for Operation ACTIVE ENDEAVOUR

Medal with Clasp ‘Article 5’ for Operation ACTIVE ENDEAVOUR NATO Medal for Operation ‘SEA GUARDIAN’

EU medals

Contact SHAPEUKNMR-RegistryGrpMailbox@mod.gov.uk for information about EU medals.

Examples of EU medals include:

Common Security and Defence Policy ( CSDP ) Medal with Clasp ‘SOPHIA’ for EUNAVFOR MED Operation Sophia in the Mediterranean

) Medal with Clasp ‘SOPHIA’ for MED Operation Sophia in the Mediterranean CSDP Medal with Clasp ‘ EU NAVFOR ATALANTA’

Medal with Clasp ‘ NAVFOR ATALANTA’ European Security and Defence Policy ( ESDP ) Medal with Clasp ‘ EUTM MALI’

Unofficial awards

Unofficial awards – also known as commemorative medals – are not issued by the MOD . They are sold by private medal companies.

Examples of unofficial awards include:

British Army of the Rhine ( BAOR ) Medal

) Medal Cod War Medal

Cold War Medal

National Service Medal

Normandy Veterans Medal

Sapphire Jubilee Medal

Foreign medals and awards

US awards

Contact mshq-dssec-foreignawards@mod.gov.uk for information about US awards.

Examples of US awards given to UK service personnel include:

US Defense Meritorious Service Medal

Defense Meritorious Service Medal US Army Commendation

Army Commendation US Joint Service Commendation Medal

Other foreign awards

For information on how to apply for foreign awards, contact the embassy for the country that issued the medal .

Examples of other foreign awards given to UK service personnel include: