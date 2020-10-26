Local COVID alert level: very high (Warrington)

Warrington is in local COVID alert level: very high.

‘Local COVID alert level: very high’ is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place.

The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Warrington

Business and venues

Warrington will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 27 October and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.

In addition to the baseline guidance, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in Warrington:

casinos

betting shops

adult gaming centres

soft play centres and areas

Financial support

Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: