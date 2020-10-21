Local COVID alert level: very high (South Yorkshire)

From 24 October, South Yorkshire will be in local COVID alert level: very high.

‘Local COVID alert level: very high’ is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.

The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Barnsley

Rotherham

Doncaster

Sheffield

Business and venues

In addition to the baseline guidance for very high areas, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in South Yorkshire:

casinos

adult gaming centres

betting shops

soft play centres and areas

Indoor classes in gyms and sports facilities should not take place. Gyms and leisure centres can remain open more generally.

Financial support

Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: