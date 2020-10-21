Local COVID alert level: very high (South Yorkshire)
Guidance on additional restrictions for South Yorkshire.
From 24 October, South Yorkshire will be in local COVID alert level: very high.
‘Local COVID alert level: very high’ is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.
The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.
Affected local areas
The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:
- Barnsley
- Rotherham
- Doncaster
- Sheffield
Business and venues
In addition to the baseline guidance for very high areas, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in South Yorkshire:
- casinos
- adult gaming centres
- betting shops
- soft play centres and areas
Indoor classes in gyms and sports facilities should not take place. Gyms and leisure centres can remain open more generally.
Financial support
Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the:
- Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (until 31 October)
- Job Support Scheme (from 1 November)
- New Style Employment and Support Allowance