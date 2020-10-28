Local COVID alert level: very high (Nottinghamshire)

From 30 October, Nottinghamshire will be in local COVID alert level: very high.

Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Ashfield

Bassetlaw

Broxtowe

Gedling

Mansfield

Newark & Sherwood

Nottingham City

Rushcliffe

Business and venues

Nottinghamshire will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 30 October and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.

In addition to the baseline guidance, the following further restrictions will apply in Nottinghamshire:

Hospitality

Cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs (whether or not they serve alcohol) must only open where they are serving a substantial meal, like a main breakfast or a lunchtime or evening meal. People will not be able to sit in a cafe or restaurant to drink coffee or eat a snack.

Premises not serving substantial meals must close, or operate on a takeaway or delivery service only basis.

In line with national restrictions, premises serving alcohol must take orders and serve food and drink to customers that are seated. Premises that do not serve alcoholic beverages can take orders at the counter but customers must be seated to eat or drink.

Hospitality venues are not permitted to provide shared smoking equipment (such as for shisha) for use on the premises.

Retail

The following settings will not be allowed to open:

betting shops

car boot sales

auction houses with exemptions for the sale of livestock and agricultural equipment

In addition to these closures, alcohol is not permitted to be sold in retail settings (such as off-licences) after 9pm. Alcohol can continue to be purchased in hospitality venues where accompanying a substantial meal, up until 10pm, when they must close in line with the national restrictions.

tattoo parlours

tanning salons

nail salons

spas and beauty services

body and skin piercing services

Non-medical acupuncture and cosmetic procedures should also not go ahead.

Hairdressers and barbers salons are permitted to remain open. However, front-of-the-face treatments should not take place inside these premises. These include:

face waxing, sugaring or threading services

facial treatments

advanced facial technical (electrical or mechanical)

eyelash treatments

make-up application

dermarolling

dermaplaning

microblading

electrolysis on the face

eyebrow treatments

intricate detailing, outlining or shaving of beards

advanced beauty therapy and aesthetic treatments

Personal care services should not take place in private settings.

Indoor entertainment and leisure

The following indoor settings will not be permitted to open:

bingo halls

casinos

bowling alleys

skating rinks (other than ice skating rinks)

amusement arcades and adult gaming centres

play areas, including soft-play centres and areas

games and recreation venues (such as escape rooms)

exhibition centres and conference halls

museums and galleries

Indoor parts of the following outdoor attractions are also not permitted to open, such as:

animal attractions, including indoor viewing platforms at zoos, safari parks, aquariums and farms

biomes, greenhouses, and botanical gardens

model villages, heritage sites and homes, and castles

circuses, fun fairs, and fairgrounds

adventure parks, playgrounds and activities

theme parks

landmarks, including observation wheels or viewing platforms

Leisure and sporting faciilities are permitted to remain open. However:

saunas and steam rooms must close

the provision of group indoor exercise classes (including fitness and dance classes) is strongly advised against

Public buildings

Public buildings, such as town halls, community centres and libraries can continue to open for specific purposes, including:

childcare (registered or otherwise)

communal worship

support groups (as permitted by law)

targeted activity for vulnerable youth, blood donation and food banks.

They should not host events for private hire, such as birthday parties or other social activities.

Financial support

