Local COVID Alert level: Very High (Liverpool City Region)

These rules will apply from 00.01 on Wednesday 14 October. You must follow the current guidance until then.

Liverpool City Region is in Local COVID Alert Level: Very High.

Local COVID Alert Level: Very High is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Liverpool

Knowsley

Wirral

St Helens

Sefton

Halton

Business and venues

In addition to the baseline guidance for Very High areas, the following businesses are not allowed to open in Liverpool City Region: