Local COVID alert level: very high (Lancashire)

Lancashire is in local COVID alert level: very high.

Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.

The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Chorley

Fylde

Hyndburn

Lancaster

Pendle

Preston

Ribble Valley

Rossendale

South Ribble

West Lancashire

Wyre

Business and venues

Lancashire will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 17 October and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.

In addition to the baseline guidance, from 19 October the following businesses will not be allowed to open in Lancashire:

casinos

bingo halls

betting shops and adult gaming centres

soft play areas

car boot sales

Financial support

Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: