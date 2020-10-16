Local COVID alert level: very high (Lancashire)
Guidance on additional restrictions for Lancashire.
Lancashire is in local COVID alert level: very high.
Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.
The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.
Affected local areas
The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
- Burnley
- Chorley
- Fylde
- Hyndburn
- Lancaster
- Pendle
- Preston
- Ribble Valley
- Rossendale
- South Ribble
- West Lancashire
- Wyre
Business and venues
Lancashire will enter the ‘very high’ alert level on 17 October and the baseline guidance for very high areas will come into effect.
In addition to the baseline guidance, from 19 October the following businesses will not be allowed to open in Lancashire:
- casinos
- bingo halls
- betting shops and adult gaming centres
- soft play areas
- car boot sales
Financial support
Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: