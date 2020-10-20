Local COVID alert level: very high (Greater Manchester)

From Friday 23 October, Greater Manchester will be in local COVID alert level: very high.

Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.

The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.

Affected local areas

The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:

Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Salford

Rochdale

Oldham

Business and venues

In addition to the baseline guidance for very-high areas, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in Greater Manchester:

casinos

bingo halls

betting shops

adult gaming centres

soft play areas

Financial support

Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the: