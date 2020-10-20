Local COVID alert level: very high (Greater Manchester)
Guidance on additional restrictions for Greater Manchester.
From Friday 23 October, Greater Manchester will be in local COVID alert level: very high.
Local COVID alert level: very high is for areas with a very high level of infections and where tighter restrictions are in place. Local COVID alert levels are sometimes called ‘tiers’ or known as a ‘local lockdown’.
The restrictions placed on areas with a very high level of infections can vary, and are based on discussions between central and local government on the package of measures required to drive down transmission.
Affected local areas
The following locations are covered by this additional guidance:
- Manchester
- Bolton
- Bury
- Stockport
- Tameside
- Trafford
- Wigan
- Salford
- Rochdale
- Oldham
Business and venues
In addition to the baseline guidance for very-high areas, the following businesses will not be allowed to open in Greater Manchester:
- casinos
- bingo halls
- betting shops
- adult gaming centres
- soft play areas
Financial support
Wherever you live, you may be able to get financial help through the:
- Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (until 31 October)
- Job Support Scheme (from 1 November)
- New Style Employment and Support Allowance