Join Defence Equipment & Support as an apprentice

DE&S , the Ministry of Defence’s procurement organisation, offers several exciting apprenticeship opportunities, providing successful applicants with hands-on experience across a range of projects.

We employ more than 350 apprentices at sites across the UK, most of them at MOD Abbey Wood in Bristol.

All our apprenticeships offer the chance to earn while developing a rewarding career.

Our apprentices work on some of the most prestigious programmes in defence, including delivery of:

the UK’s next generation of military aircraft

battle-winning land equipment

warships, such as the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers

We are currently seeking to recruit more than 90 apprentices across engineering and finance areas, with a further 50 project professional apprenticeship posts opening very soon. Successful applicants will receive a competitive salary, holiday entitlement and excellent professional and personal development.

Applications will start to close as early as 12 March 2018, so get your details to us soon.

Engineering apprenticeships

Our engineering apprenticeship schemes are run by the Defence Engineering and Science Group, a community of professional engineers and scientists working at DE&S .

Degree Apprenticeship Scheme

If you have or are studying for 3 A-levels or equivalent, you could join our DE&S Undergraduate Apprenticeship scheme.

Within this scheme, we are currently accepting applications for our Defence Engineering Degree Apprenticeship.

There are 26 placements available in Bristol. Applications close on 18 March 2018.

Engineering Management Apprenticeship

If you have 5 GCSEs at grade C or above, you could join the highly regarded Engineering Management Apprenticeship Apprenticeship Scheme.

This highly-regarded scheme offers the opportunity to work on exciting projects, earn a HNC Engineering qualification, and receive amazing training and development.

There are 60 posts available in Bristol and 20 posts available in Plymouth.

Applications close on 18 March 2018.

Finance apprenticeships

Our Finance Apprentices support the UK’s armed forces by working on the largest and most diverse acquisition activity of all government departments, comparable to anything in the private sector.

If you have 5 GCSEs at grade C or above including Maths and English, You can apply for our Finance Apprentice Scheme.

There are 15 posts available in Bristol. Applications close on Monday 12 March 2018.

Project Professional apprenticeships

Our Project Professional Apprentices are at the heart of our delivery.

Our apprentices experience a range of roles, gaining the technical and leadership skills to shape the future of DE&S , while studying the Associate Project Manager Level 4 standard, and working towards the Association for Project Management (APM) Project Management Qualification (AMP PMQ or IPMA Level D).

To apply you’ll need to have, or be predicted, 2 A-levels at grade D or above and 5 GCSEs at grade C (or the new grade 4) and above, including English Language and Maths.

There will be 50 posts available, mainly in Bristol and limited opportunities available around the country including Manchester, Barrow, Waddington, Yeovil, Portsmouth, Andover and London.

Applications will open shortly on Civil Service Jobs and will run through March until early April.

Commercial apprenticeships

An essential part of the work DE&S does is negotiating the details of the contracts we place, agreeing the terms of delivery and managing the delivery of equipment.

Our apprentices become professionally qualified to the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) Level 4, which is equivalent to a Foundation degree.

Recruitment for our Defence Commercial Apprentice Programme opens in the summer.

Civil Service Fast Track apprenticeships