Information for defence personnel about USA tax regulations

FATCA overview

The USA introduced the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) in 2010. FATCA requires US citizens, including those with dual nationality, to report financial assets held abroad to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Parents should ensure they understand the implications of FATCA and make informed decisions based on their family’s circumstances.

US citizenship

Children born in the USA automatically gain US citizenship in addition to any other nationality from their parents. This applies to children of service or civilian personnel who are born in the USA.

Renouncing US citizenship

From age 18, US citizens can renounce their US citizenship. This process is irreversible and costs approximately £1,850. It must be done personally at the US Embassy in London.

Further guidance is available on the US Embassy website.

Dual UK/US citizenship

Families with children who hold dual UK/US citizenship should be aware of:

the option to renounce US citizenship at 18

the potential tax implications if citizenship is retained

FATCA’s reporting requirements

Professional advice can help ensure tax affairs are managed correctly.

Reporting financial assets

US citizens living outside the USA must report assets worth over $200,000 if they file a US tax return.

Dual UK/US citizens may be exempt from US taxation if:

their foreign-earned income is below the exclusion threshold (approximately £81,000)

their UK tax affairs are in order

More information is available on the IRS website.

USA-UK double taxation agreement

The USA and the UK have a tax treaty to avoid double taxation: USA: tax treaties.

Financial institutions and FATCA

UK financial institutions must provide information about US citizens’ financial assets to meet FATCA requirements. While this is not legally required under UK law, most institutions comply to maintain operations in the USA.

Related information