Guidance for industry on MHRA’s expectations for return to UK on-site inspections

We suspended our on-site GxP inspection programme on 20 March 2020 in response to COVID-19 social distancing and travel restriction requirements.

In line with a reduction in restrictions, the inspectorate plans to resume an on-site UK risk-based GxP inspection programme starting in September, scaling up to a full programme from October 2020. This will use a combination of remote and on-site inspection approaches as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The MHRA is committed to working with industry to reduce regulatory burden during the COVID-19 pandemic wherever possible, including flexible approaches to inspection, but this does not diminish or impede the agency’s regulatory powers to inspect.

This guidance describes the points to consider for on-site inspections as the UK Government updates the pandemic restrictions. This will allow the MHRA to fulfil their public health duties, whilst following the current government guidelines and ensuring all personnel are safe.

Inspections in all settings will usually be pre-notified with a minimum of 14 days notice to enable COVID-19 risk mitigation planning to take place with the inspected site/organisation. When short notice or unannounced inspections are necessary for public health reasons, inspectors will discuss COVID-19 risk mitigation measures with the organisation on arrival. Inspectors will accommodate reasonable requests in respect of PPE, social distancing and the organisation’s workplace practices where this does not impede the conduct of the inspection.

Inspection planning

Following receipt of an inspection notification, risk assessment and logistics should be discussed between the lead inspector and the inspected site or organisation so that expectations of both parties are clear. The MHRA and the inspected site or organisation should ensure implementation of current UK Government guidance. If difficulty in implementing government guidelines in one or more areas of the inspection is anticipated, this should be discussed during the planning phase.

The MHRA will request as much documentation as possible in advance and some of this may be reviewed off-site. Part of the planning will determine what can be assessed remotely. The MHRA is willing to work with industry to use technology that enables remote access to information where possible.

Inspectors will not expect sites or organisations to produce verified copies of paper data solely for inspection use (i.e. to scan an entire study/trial or data package). Where difficulties are anticipated in respect of paper documents, this should be discussed with the lead inspector prior to arrival.

The MHRA does not expect a physical inspection backroom, but personnel should be available (including remotely, where necessary) to facilitate the inspection. There is no expectation for personnel who would not normally be on site to attend the inspection (e.g. corporate representatives or other personnel who would not routinely attend the site during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Working space that enables social distancing will be required on site. Where anticipated, facility tours will be discussed during the planning stage to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed. Discussions regarding the use of PPE and IT connectivity will be part of the planning process.

Inspection conduct

The inspection will be performed by the minimum number of inspectors who will also be socially distanced from each other. This may include trainees who are able to contribute to the inspection but it will not include observers.

Social distancing measures require minimum face to face interaction. Opening and closing meetings and other inspection interviews should be kept to the minimum essential staff in person. Interviews will be scheduled with as much notice as possible to reduce the number of people required in the inspection room and may be via video conference, even if these personnel are in the same building.

Organisations should minimise the number of personnel accompanying facility tours. Additional support from subject matter experts may be provided by telephone or other technology.

Provision of documents via electronic means is preferred when on site, which will be reviewed on MHRA laptops wherever possible. This may be as electronic copies, or screen sharing video conference technology.

Inspection follow-up

The MHRA and the site/organisation should inform each other if anyone directly connected with the inspection tests positive for COVID-19 within 7 days of the on-site phase of inspection.