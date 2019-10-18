Government contacts to help medical supply businesses after 31 December 2020
Government contacts that supply businesses can use to keep medical products flowing into the UK after 31 December 2020.
The UK has left the EU and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Reporting requirements for medicine shortages and discontinuations
You can also read about the transition period.
Contacts
If you have any questions about ensuring the flow of medical supplies into the UK after 31 December 2020, you can contact the relevant government team for your sector:
- Medicines: medicinescontingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk
- Medical Devices and Clinical Consumables: mdcc-contingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk
- Clinical Trials: ctcontingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk
- Vaccines and Countermeasures: immunisation-mb@dhsc.gov.uk
- Blood and Transplants: transplants@dhsc.gov.uk
- Non-Clinical Goods and Services: contractreview@dhsc.gov.uk
Import controls
Read about the government’s plan to introduce import controls on EU goods after 31 December 2020.
Business can prepare for border controls by making sure they have an Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number and looking into how they want to make declarations, such as using a customs agent.
The government will ensure the facilitation currently available to rest-of-world traders will also be open to those trading between Great Britain and the EU.
The government has already announced it will implement new border controls in 3 stages leading up to full implementation in July 2021. Details are set out in the Border Operating Model, published on 13 July 2020.
Last updated 3 August 2020 + show all updates
-
Added the following information under the 'Import controls' heading: the government has already announced it will implement new border controls in 3 stages. Details are set out in the Border Operating Model, published on 13 July 2020.
-
First published.