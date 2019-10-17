Guidance

Government contacts to help medical supply businesses from 1 January 2021

Government contacts that supply businesses can use to keep medical products flowing into the UK from 1 January 2021.

Published 18 October 2019
Last updated 17 November 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

New rules for January 2021

The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.

This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.

For current information, read: Reporting requirements for medicine shortages and discontinuations

You can also read about the transition period.

Contacts

If you have any questions about ensuring the flow of medical supplies into the UK after 31 December 2020, you can contact the relevant government team for your sector:

Import controls

Read about the government’s plan to introduce import controls on EU goods from 1 January 2021.

Business can prepare for border controls by making sure they have an Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number and looking into how they want to make declarations, such as using a customs agent.

The government will ensure the facilitation currently available to rest-of-world traders will also be open to those trading between Great Britain and the EU.

The government has already announced it will implement new border controls in 3 stages leading up to full implementation in July 2021. Details are set out in the Border Operating Model, published on 13 July 2020.

Published 18 October 2019
Last updated 17 November 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated contacts section.

  2. First published.

Contents

Brexit transition

Find out what it means for you