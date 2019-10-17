Government contacts to help medical supply businesses from 1 January 2021

If you have any questions about ensuring the flow of medical supplies into the UK after 31 December 2020, you can contact the relevant government team for your sector:

Medicines contingency (for EoTP-related returns or queries): medicinescontingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk

Medicine shortages or discontinuations reporting: DASH@dhsc.gov.uk

Medical Devices and Clinical Consumables (MDCC) contingency team: mdcc-contingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk

Clinical trials: ctcontingencyplanning@dhsc.gov.uk

Vaccines and countermeasures: immunisation-mb@dhsc.gov.uk

Blood and transplants: transplants@dhsc.gov.uk

Non-clinical goods and services: nhsi.eucpc@nhs.net

Import controls

Read about the government’s plan to introduce import controls on EU goods from 1 January 2021.

Business can prepare for border controls by making sure they have an Economic Operator Registration and Identification (EORI) number and looking into how they want to make declarations, such as using a customs agent.

The government will ensure the facilitation currently available to rest-of-world traders will also be open to those trading between Great Britain and the EU.

The government has already announced it will implement new border controls in 3 stages leading up to full implementation in July 2021. Details are set out in the Border Operating Model, published on 13 July 2020.