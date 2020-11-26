Full list of local restriction tiers by area
This page sets out the full list of local restriction tiers by area from Wednesday 2 December 2020.
Decisions on which area goes into which tier are primarily based on 5 key epidemiological indicators:
- case detection rates in all age groups
- case detection rates in the over-60s
- the rate at which cases are rising or falling
- positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)
- pressure on the NHS, including current and projected occupancy
The indicators are designed to provide a full picture of what is happening with the virus in any area so that suitable action can be taken.
Find out more information on tiers, including what you can and cannot do in each tier.
Tier 1: Medium alert
South East
- Isle of Wight
South West
- Cornwall
- Isles of Scilly
Tier 2: High alert
North West
- Cumbria
- Liverpool City Region
- Warrington and Cheshire
Yorkshire
- York
- North Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Worcestershire
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
East Midlands
- Rutland
- Northamptonshire
East of England
- Suffolk
- Hertfordshire
- Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough
- Norfolk
- Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea
- Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes
London
- all 32 boroughs plus the City of London
South East
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Brighton and Hove
- Surrey
- Reading
- Wokingham
- Bracknell Forest
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- West Berkshire
- Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton
- Buckinghamshire
- Oxfordshire
South West
- South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Dorset
- Bournemouth
- Christchurch
- Poole
- Gloucestershire
- Wiltshire and Swindon
- Devon
Tier 3: Very High alert
North East
- Tees Valley Combined Authority:
- Hartlepool
- Middlesbrough
- Stockton-on-Tees
- Redcar and Cleveland
- Darlington
- North East Combined Authority:
- Sunderland
- South Tyneside
- Gateshead
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- North Tyneside
- County Durham
- Northumberland
North West
- Greater Manchester
- Lancashire
- Blackpool
- Blackburn with Darwen
Yorkshire and The Humber
- The Humber
- West Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
West Midlands
- Birmingham and Black Country
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
- Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
East Midlands
- Derby and Derbyshire
- Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
- Leicester and Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
South East
- Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)
- Kent and Medway
South West
- Bristol
- South Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
Published 26 November 2020