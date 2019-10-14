Guidance
Find out how you can join the commemorations on Sunday 10 November
On Sunday 10 November, the National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, London.
Starting at 11am, the service will commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women involved in the two World Wars and later conflicts.
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) is the coordinator of the event, alongside colleagues from across government, the Armed Forces and veterans’ organisations.
No tickets or passes are needed for the event and the public are welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements along Whitehall and Parliament Street. There will be video screens north of the Cenotaph, near the green outside the main Ministry of Defence building and mounted outside the Scotland Office and south of the Cenotaph on the corner of King Charles Street. If you are thinking of attending the commemorations in London, please note the schedule of the event below:
Attending and taking part
- 08:00: Whitehall opens to the public. The public are advised to arrive early to secure a good view, as space is limited. Please allow time to clear the police security procedures and you are advised not to bring suitcases or large bags.
- 09:00: Royal British Legion (RBL) detachments form up on Horse Guards Parade and in Whitehall.
- 10:00: All detachments march out from Wellington Barracks.
- 11:00: Two minutes silence marked by the firing of guns from King’s Troop on Horse Guards Parade. Cenotaph Service commences.
- 11:25: Cenotaph Service concludes and Royal British Legion detachments disperse past the Cenotaph.
Security Information
Extensive police security procedures will be in place on the day. Please allow plenty of time for clearance through security. We advise against bringing large bags or cases as these could delay your entrance into the public viewing areas. Please note that the unauthorised use of any drones (including quadcopters/helicopters) in this area and the roads surrounding Whitehall is strictly prohibited at all times.
Further information
- Queries about the march past should contact the Royal British Legion at cenotaph@britishlegion.org.uk.
- Photography is permitted, but the Metropolitan Police have powers to remove obstacles (such as camera tripods) where they obstruct public access or views. We ask spectators not to take photographs during the 2 minute silence when shutter noises can offend.
- A space will be available for wheelchair users and other spectators who might find it difficult to view from the general public areas. This area is located on the west side of Parliament Street, close to the junction with King Charles Street. Space in this enclosure will be offered on a first come, first served, basis only. One carer or guest per person will also be admitted and a toilet for the use of disabled people will be available nearby.
- Temporary public toilets will be located in Whitehall Place. First aid facilities, provided by St John’s Ambulance, will be available at various locations along Whitehall, whilst their personnel will also be patrolling the area.
- Please note all of Remembrance Sunday is a No Drone Zone and the use of drones (including quadcopters/ helicopters/ fixed wing) in this area and all surrounding roads and park areas is strictly prohibited at all times.