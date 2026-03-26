DHSC statistics: compliance with the Code of Practice for Statistics

Commitment to the Code of Practice

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) is committed to producing and publishing statistics that serve the public good and meet the highest standards of trustworthiness, quality and value, as set out in the UK Statistics Authority’s Code of Practice for Statistics (edition 3.0). This statement summarises how DHSC meets these standards and outlines our policies on release practices and charges for supplementary services, in line with statutory and regulatory requirements.

Our statistical practice is regulated by the Office for Statistics Regulation ( OSR ). OSR sets the standards of trustworthiness, quality and value in the Code of Practice for Statistics that all producers of official statistics should adhere to.

Release practice

In line with Practice 3.11 of the Standards for Official Statistics, the below sets out the release practice policy across DHSC .

Principles

DHSC ’s release practices are founded on the code’s core principles of:

trustworthiness

quality

value

This means:

acting with integrity and independence

using robust methods and data

publishing statistics that meet user needs and support the public good

We also adopt OSR ’s guidance on transparent release and use (‘intelligent transparency’). In practice, DHSC will ensure equality of access, clear understanding through context and explanation, and clarity about sources, limitations and status.

DHSC commits to:

publishing statistics at pre‑announced times through the GOV.UK statistical release calendar

releasing all statistics impartially and in a manner that ensures equal access for all users

publishing accompanying commentary to support interpretation and limit the risk of misinterpretation

ensuring all statistical updates are released in final form only, with no early access outside the strict pre‑release arrangements, as per the Statement of compliance with the Pre-release Access to Official Statistics Order 2008

Trustworthiness

DHSC ensures statistics are produced independently, impartially and free from political influence. Access to unpublished statistics is strictly controlled:

pre-release access is granted only under the terms of the Pre‑Release Access to Official Statistics Order 2008, as per the Statement of compliance with the Pre-release Access to Official Statistics Order 2008

any concerns or breaches, including disorderly release or mishandling of unpublished data, are reported promptly to the DHSC Head of Profession for Statistics and, where appropriate, escalated to OSR

Head of Profession for Statistics and, where appropriate, escalated to all individuals handling unpublished data are reminded of their responsibilities, including confidentiality protections and the importance of maintaining public trust

Quality

DHSC maintains rigorous quality assurance processes to ensure that all statistics:

are produced using appropriate methods and data sources

are quality‑checked against established guidance across DHSC , including statistical disclosure control, where necessary

, including statistical disclosure control, where necessary adhere to the standards set out in our quality management approach statement

Value

DHSC aims to ensure that its statistics:

support public understanding and informed decision-making

meet user needs across government, health bodies, Parliament, civil society and the public

are released with clear explanations, accessible formats and transparent methodology

DHSC engages regularly with users and stakeholders through the statistics community and other channels to ensure our outputs remain relevant and usable.

Charges for additional services

DHSC does not currently charge for additional statistical services. However, in line with Practice 10.6 of the Code of Practice, DHSC may charge for additional statistical services beyond the standard publication of official statistics.

These may include:

custom data extracts or tabulations requiring specialist analyst time

bespoke analysis not published as part of routine statistical outputs

consultancy support for research projects requiring substantial analytical input

Charging principles

Should DHSC decide to charge for additional services, any charges will be:

transparent - a schedule of charges will be published and made available to users

cost‑reflective - based on the actual cost of staff time and resources

non‑discriminatory - applied consistently across all external users

DHSC will not charge for access to standard published statistics or for fulfilling statutory obligations (for example freedom of information (FOI) requests).

We welcome feedback on all our statistical outputs, policies and practices.

Contact: statistics@dhsc.gov.uk.

Alternatively, contact the responsible statistician or team named on each publication for feedback or information specific to that statistical output.