DHSC annual report and accounts timetable

Issue and submission dates for the Department of Health and Social Care’s annual report and accounts, covering the financial year 2025 to 2026.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 December 2025

Dates for issuing and submitting DHSC’s annual report and accounts for the 2025 to 2026 financial year are outlined in the following tables.

All deadlines are 5pm unless otherwise stated.

December 2025

Date Activity
Wednesday 31 December Final date for emailing invoices up to 31 December 2025

January 2026

Date Activity
Tuesday 6 January Issue of month 9 (M9) receivable and payable statements between group bodies
Thursday 15 January Agreement of M9 receivable and payable deadline
Monday 19 January Issue of M9 income and expenditure (I&E) statements between group bodies
Wednesday 21 January (midday) M9 accounts submission: arm’s length body (ALB) consolidation schedules including Agreement of Balances (AoB) data to DHSC
Friday 23 January (9am) M9 accounts submission: commissioner forms including AoB data to NHSE
Friday 23 January (midday) M9 accounts submission: provider forms including AoB data to NHS England (NHSE)
Friday 30 January M9 receivable and payable variances issued to individual bodies

February 2026

Date Activity
Wednesday 4 February Deadline for agreement of M9 I&E
Friday 6 February (9am) Submission of commissioners M9 I&E AoB data to NHSE (including receivable and payable)
Friday 6 February (midday) Submission of providers M9 I&E AoB data to NHSE (including receivable and payable)
Friday 6 February (midday) Submission of ALB M9 I&E AoB data to DHSC (including receivable and payable)
Friday 13 February M9 I&E variances issued to individual bodies
Wednesday 25 February (9am) Resubmission of M9 commissioner I&E and receivable and payable AoB data to NHSE
Wednesday 25 February (midday) Resubmission of M9 provider I&E and receivable and payable AoB data to NHSE
Wednesday 25 February (midday) Resubmission of M9 ALB I&E and receivable and payable AoB data to DHSC

March 2026

Date Activity
Wednesday 4 March M9 resubmitted variances (I&E and receivable and payable) issued to individual bodies
Monday 23 March Final date for invoicing within NHS before month 12 (M12) AoB exercise
Tuesday 24 March Final invoice payment date within NHS before M12 AoB exercise
Friday 27 March Issue of M12 receivable and payable statements between group bodies

April 2026

Date Activity
Friday 3 April Bank holiday - Good Friday
Monday 6 April Bank holiday - Easter Monday
Thursday 9 April Deadline for agreement of M12 receivable and payable and issue of accruals statements and I&E statements between group bodies
Friday 17 April Deadline for agreement of M12 I&E and completion of accruals discussion exercise
Friday 24 April (9am) M12 unaudited accounts submission: ALB consolidation schedules including AoB data to DHSC
Monday 27 April (9am) M12 unaudited accounts submission: commissioner forms including AoB data to NHSE
Monday 27 April (midday) M12 unaudited accounts submission: provider forms including AoB data to NHSE

May 2026

Date Activity
Monday 4 May Bank holiday - early May
Tuesday 5 May M12 AoB variances (receivable and payable and I&E) issued to individual bodies
Monday 11 May (9am) Resubmission of commissioner AoB (receivable and payable and I&E) to NHSE
Monday 11 May (midday) Resubmission of provider AoB only (receivable and payable and I&E) to NHSE
Monday 11 May Resubmission of ALB AoB only (receivable and payable and I&E) to DHSC
Monday 25 May Bank holiday - late May

June 2025

Date Activity
Friday 19 June (9am) Audited accounts submission: commissioner forms including AoB data to NHSE
Friday 19 June Audited accounts submission: ALB consolidation schedules including AoB data to DHSC
Friday 26 June (midday) Audited accounts submission: provider forms including AoB data to NHSE

