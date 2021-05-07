Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status

NHS COVID Pass: what it is

The NHS COVID Pass lets you share your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination results in a secure way.

It allows you to show others that you’ve had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories.

From 21 June, the NHS COVID Pass will also allow individuals to demonstrate their COVID-19 status at a series of event trials in England. You will not be asked to use the NHS COVID Pass in a domestic use setting unless you have been invited to take part in the Events Research Programme trials.

Find out more about the Events Research Programme trials

What you can use it for

You can show your NHS COVID Pass as proof of your COVID-19 status when travelling abroad.

It is likely that in addition to your NHS COVID Pass you will need to follow additional rules when travelling abroad. For example, you may still be required to:

show other proof like a negative polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ) test result

) test result isolate on arrival

You should:

check the entry requirements for your destination country on the GOV.UK foreign travel advice pages

get up-to-date information from the website of your destination country

The government is working with the devolved administrations to ensure everyone in the UK is able to show their COVID-19 status.

People taking part in event trials as part of the Events Research Programme will also be requested to use the NHS COVID Pass.

If you have not been fully vaccinated

You should continue to follow the entry requirements of the country you are travelling to, such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival. You should carefully research the requirements of your destination country before travelling.

Further details on entry requirements can be found on the GOV.UK foreign travel advice pages and on the websites of your destination country.

See travel advice for British people travelling abroad during the pandemic

How to access the NHS COVID Pass

The NHS COVID Pass is available if you:

have had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine (a full course is currently 2 doses of any approved vaccine)

were vaccinated in England

are aged 16 or over

The NHS COVID Pass is available in digital or paper format.

You can access your NHS COVID Pass 2 weeks after having your second dose of the vaccine.

Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres cannot be used to demonstrate your COVID-19 vaccine status.

Access the NHS COVID Pass through the NHS App

You can access your NHS COVID Pass through the free NHS App on a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. Proof of your COVID-19 status will be shown within the NHS App.

The NHS COVID Pass will show that you have had a full course of vaccinations.

You need to be registered with a GP in England to use the NHS App.

We recommend that you register with the app before booking international travel. For access via the NHS App you do not need to contact your GP.

The NHS App is not the same as the NHS COVID-19 app.

In the NHS App, your COVID-19 status includes a 2D barcode. The expiry date does not apply to your vaccination status. Any expiry date refers only to the barcode and will update automatically each time you go into the NHS App.

If you store the barcode in your Google wallet or download and print a copy, the expiry date will eventually show as expired and will not automatically refresh.

Access the NHS COVID Pass through the NHS website

You can view your COVID-19 status online and download or print it as a PDF document. To access the service, you’ll need to register for an NHS login if you do not have one already. NHS login registrations may take longer than usual when there are high numbers of requests.

Access the NHS COVID Pass via the NHS website

Your COVID-19 status includes a 2D barcode. The expiry date does not apply to your vaccination status. Any expiry date refers only to the barcode and will update automatically. If you download and print a copy, the expiry date will eventually show as expired and will not automatically refresh.

Request an NHS COVID Pass letter to be posted to you

Request a letter only if you:

have been fully vaccinated by the NHS in England (you should wait 2 weeks after your second dose)

are planning to travel in the next 4 weeks to a country that requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination

are aged 16 or over

The letter will be sent to the address registered with your GP. If you have recently moved house, make sure you’ve given your new address to your GP practice before requesting a letter.

Request an NHS COVID Pass letter via the NHS website

You can ask for a letter by filling in a form online. We expect the letter to take up to 5 working days to reach you.

Request a COVID Pass letter via the NHS website

Request an NHS COVID Pass letter by calling 119

If you do not have access to a smartphone, computer or tablet and know that the country you are travelling to requires COVID-19 status, you can call 119 and ask for a letter to be posted to you.

We expect the letter to take up to 5 working days to reach you.

GPs cannot provide letters showing your COVID-19 status.

What the NHS COVID Pass letter tells you: translated versions and alternative formats

The NHS COVID Pass letter you receive will be in English.

You can get information about what the letter tells you in other languages and alternative formats.

However, you’ll still need to show the original English letter to demonstrate your COVID status, for example when travelling abroad. You do not need your letter in a language to match the country you’re intending to travel to.

Translated versions

Read translated versions about what the NHS COVID Pass letter tells you.

Easy read

Read an easy-read guide about what the NHS COVID Pass letter tells you.

Braille and large print

You can get a Braille or large print version of the NHS COVID Pass letter via the NHS website or by calling 119.

Audio format

You can get an audio version of the NHS COVID Pass letter via the NHS website or by calling 119. Your letter and the audio file on a CD will be sent directly to you. It should arrive within 7 working days.

British Sign Language ( BSL )

Watch a video about the NHS COVID Pass letter in BSL , not including personal details.

Watch a video about the vaccination confirmation letter in BSL

If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter

If the 119 service cannot provide you with a letter, there may be some information that is either missing or incorrect. The service will write to inform you if this is the case.

If you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter: translated versions and alternative formats

The letter you receive in the post will be in English. You can check your vaccination record and follow instructions in various translations of the letter, not including your personal information, in different languages. These are to help people who read those languages.

You can also access the information in a range of alternative formats.

Easy read

Read an easy-read guide about what to do if you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter.

Braille and large print

To get this letter in Braille or large print, please call 119 or order the letter online via the NHS website.

British Sign Language ( BSL )

Watch a video about this letter in BSL .

Watch a video about what to do if you cannot get an NHS COVID Pass letter in BSL

Protecting your data

Your COVID-19 status is held securely within the NHS App. It can only be accessed via the NHS login service.

The NHS COVID Pass only shows your COVID-19 vaccination status in the form of a 2D barcode, which allows you to view your vaccination record.

The digital version of the NHS COVID Pass service can be accessed via the NHS App or NHS.UK.

When you access your NHS COVID Pass via the NHS App, or directly via the NHS website, you will need to use your NHS login. NHS login has advanced security features to protect you and minimise any risk of fraud. Your vaccination status displays your vaccination record only and no other personal health records or data.

All the information displayed is derived from the National Immunisation Management System ( NIMS ) database operated by NHS England. The NHS COVID Pass service does not capture any new information. All it does is enable secure access to your immunisation records within NIMS and use a small subset of that information (NHS number, name and COVID-19 vaccination history) to enable the creation of a 2D barcode that can later be shown when travelling abroad. The service has been developed in strict compliance with GDPR and privacy regulations.

Your NHS COVID Pass letter that you request via 119 has been produced and printed with a range of embedded security features to help prevent fraud. It includes a barcode which provides a unique reference that can be used to verify your individual COVID vaccination record.

NHS App privacy policy

Status service privacy notice

Residents in England who have taken part in COVID-19 vaccine trials

If you have taken part, or are taking part, in clinical vaccine trials you will shortly receive a letter. The letter will ensure that anyone vaccinated as part of a vaccine clinical trial can prove they are in a clinical trial and therefore should be treated as fully vaccinated.

If your letter does not arrive by 30 June 2021, please contact the clinical trial site where you took part in the trial.

The letter can be used when demonstrating your COVID-19 status in England.

If you wish to travel abroad, then you will need to continue to seek guidance on COVID-19 status requirements for the destination country you intend to travel to.

This commitment was made by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer in an open letter on 11 June 2021.

Children

Children cannot get COVID-19 status, as children are not currently being vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you’re travelling abroad, you and any children you’re travelling with may need to show proof of a COVID-19 test, with or without a completed vaccination course.

See the GOV.UK foreign travel advice pages for guidance on the entry requirements of your intended destination country.