Decentralised and mutual recognition procedures for marketing authorisations

The MHRA has the power to have regard to Marketing Authorisations ( MAs ) approved in European Union Member States (or Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) through decentralised and mutual recognition procedures with a view to granting the MA in the UK or Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales)

This power is laid out in Chapter 4 of 2001/83/EC as amended.

This route – the MRDC Reliance Procedure ( MRDCRP ) - can be used to apply for a UK MA [PL] or for a Great Britain MA [PLGB].

The intention is that acceptable MAs should be granted within 67 days of MAA validation. The MRDCRP is not available to products with MAs in European Union Member States granted only through National Procedures.

This document will refer to European Union Member States (although the text applies also to Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

How to apply

An Applicant should first email Reference.Data@mhra.gov.uk if this is the company’s first application, and then must apply for a PL (or PLGB) number through MHRA Submissions or by emailing PLNumberAllocation@mhra.gov.uk.

The entire dossier as approved for marketing in the EUMember States, including the full company responses to Reference Member State ( RMS )/Concerned Member States ( CMS ) questions, should be submitted to the MHRA as one electronic Common Technical Document sequence through MHRA Submissions.

The Working Documents Folder should include:

all iterations of the RMS assessment reports and End of Procedure documents for the initial MAA and subsequent variations

assessment reports and End of Procedure documents for the initial MAA and subsequent variations the proposed product information in Microsoft Word format

the MA grant letter as approved in the RMS .

Orphan designation

If an orphan designation is sought, the Great Britain Orphan Drug Designation Application Form should be submitted in module 1.2 of the eCTD . Email IPUenquiries@mhra.gov.uk if you have any questions about submitting your application.

Paediatric requirements

For submissions which will trigger paediatric requirements, applicants should ensure the latest European Union and/or Great Britain-PIP/waiver opinion/decision or class waiver decision is included in the dossier.

If the application has been subject to a European Union or Great Britain compliance check the outcome documents should be included in the dossier. The applicant should also indicate any parallel, ongoing or previous applications containing paediatric data relevant for the full PIP compliance verification (if applicable). An overview table of the PIP results, indicating in which application(s) they were/are going to be submitted, status of the application(s), as well as their location in the present application must be included.

Cover letter

The cover letter accompanying the application should:

clearly state the regulatory route as MRDCRP to ensure appropriate handling, including the relevant MR/DC procedure number.

to ensure appropriate handling, including the relevant MR/DC procedure number. include a declaration of conformity of the UK/Great Britain application with the dossier approved for marketing in European Union Member States, including approved variations.

include a declaration that all iterations of the RMS assessment reports and End of Procedure documents have been submitted. These assessment reports should also be listed.

assessment reports and End of Procedure documents have been submitted. These assessment reports should also be listed. include a declaration that the proposed product information is in line with that approved in the European Union Member States, and that the product information in Microsoft Word format has been included with the submission. The applicant should list all differences between the proposed product information and that approved in the European Union Member States

confirm that the Great Britain Orphan Drug Designation Application Form has been submitted in module 1.2 of the eCTD , if an orphan designation is sought

, if an orphan designation is sought Indicate whether paediatric requirements will be triggered, and if so, that the paediatric information is included in the dossier. The applicant should indicate if this application has been subject to a European Union or Great Britain-PIP compliance check and confirm whether any PIP studies were due to initiate or complete since compliance verification. If it is found during the assessment phase that the dossier is incomplete or assessment reports have been omitted, this will be raised as a Point for Clarification, and may cause a delay to the 67-day timetable.

Fees

The submission will attract a fee.

Assessment procedure

All applications will be assessed to ensure they comply with UK regulatory requirements, including those related to: * Great Britain Reference Medicinal Products * product name * labelling * patient information legibility * supply status * controlled drug scheduling where necessary * paediatric and orphan medicine requirements, where relevant

The first round of assessment should be completed by Day 42, at which point the MA will be granted if no concerns are raised.

Any points will be sent as a Request for Further Information ( RFI ) and the clock will be stopped for up to 28 days to give the Applicant the opportunity to respond. If there are no outstanding points at Day 65 the MA will be granted within 67 days of MAA validation.

If Major Objections are raised

If Major Objections are identified, substantial amendments to the product information are necessary, or other concerns remain outstanding at Day 65, the timetable will move to the standard National Procedure timetable.