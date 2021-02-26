DCDC Internship programme

Overview

As the MOD’s internal think-tank, DCDC runs a paid internship programme open to any Masters-level (post-graduate) students. This is designed to bring recent academic research and practice to support DCDC outputs and to give interns the experience of working in government on major strategic issues.

The programme helps DCDC to strengthen our diversity of thinking which is essential to our work, supporting research and analysis on a wide range of defence and security policy areas.

Details

The internship programme opens for applications in February, with interns joining DCDC in the summer, usually for around six weeks. Interns will support DCDC in a wide range of areas such as;

supporting DCDC ’s work on the Strategic Trends Programme, including research, data-gathering, data analysis and writing support on strategy papers for the Seventh Edition of Global Strategic Trends

supporting DCDC ’s Analysis and Research Team in their work providing the empirical evidence to support DCDC products. This may include involvement in a wide range of analysis and experimentation activities, including: data analysis, information graphics, red teaming; war gaming; synthesising operational lessons; identifying trends; developing thought-provoking insight; and challenging thinking.

Detailed briefings on these tasks, including length, scope and depth, will be given at the beginning of the internship.

The internship is of flexible length (usually six weeks but to be agreed before starting), starting between July and September. Interns work 37 hours per week and pay is £8.72 an hour (National Living Wage).

Note, the internship is usually hosted at DCDC but due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the internship for 2021 will be held virtually with all interns working from home.

Application process

Applicants must either hold a Masters-level qualification or be working on one. There are no requirements on study area, however an interest in Defence and/or international affairs is essential.

To apply please submit your CV and a covering letter before 19 March 2021.

After a paper sift, shortlisted candidates will be interviewed in April and successful candidates informed by 30 April 2021.

All successful candidates will be security checked before joining. Interns are employed as civil servants, on a fixed-term, non-standard appointment. There are nationality restrictions, you will need to have the right to work in the UK and have a UK bank account and National Insurance number.