COVID Support Force: the MOD’s continued contribution to the coronavirus response

Examples of activities that the military are undertaking can be found below. This page will be updated with the latest activity each Friday.

Latest News COVID Support Force Since 18 March 2020, the MOD has responded to 231 COVID-19 Military Aid to Civilian Authority ( MACA ) requests. You can see the story so far, including what activities the military have undertaken on the previous COVID Support Force page. As of 30 October 2020, there were 547 military personnel committed to assist with 35 open MACA requests.

Planning Support for Local Authorities

The UK Armed Forces have deployed dozens of military planners across the UK. Working with Local Resilience Forums and Partnerships and alongside the Emergency Co-ordination Centres in Scotland and Wales, they are providing additional expert resource to support local communities and businesses and to roll out tracing systems. Military personnel deployed to civil authorities are also helping to free up council resource so Local Authorities can focus on critical areas including enforcing restrictions.

In Liverpool and Halton, 6 Environmental Health Officers ( EHO ) are supporting the Merseyside Local Resilience Forum and Halton Borough Council. The military EHO are trained extensively in outbreak management and they can interpret the information gathered by the NHS Track and Trace call handlers to identify and map trends, clusters and sources of infection. This information will then allow Local Authorities to follow up in specific areas and conduct any enforcement that may be required.

Armed Forces are supporting civil authorities in a range of roles including planning and logistics. MOD Crown Copyright.

In Lancashire, 6 planners are supporting the Local Resilience Forum, focusing on supporting communities and businesses who are under Tier 3 restrictions, and rolling out the tracing programme. The planners are working with local districts to support vulnerable groups, ensuring robust plans are in place to give people access to vital supplies and medicines. The planners are also working with districts on support to businesses and the rollout of the COVID-19 marshals.

In addition, our scientists, based at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( DSTL ) have been deployed directly into government departments, local resilience teams and military headquarters, to provide instant assistance, insights and advice to planners and decision makers.

Assisting with the National Testing Effort

The UK Armed Forces have been supporting the government’s efforts to increase national testing capacity and support local authorities to get tests to those who need them. In Birmingham, 110 military personnel have been working with Birmingham City Council on a Drop and Collect testing initiative, delivering and picking up tests from homes across the city. In Nottingham, military personnel are supporting in the coordination of a volunteer network who are helping to deliver the Drop and Collect self-test initiative.

Armed Forces assisted in delivering and collecting tests from homes in Birmingham. MOD Crown Copyright.

The military have also supported testing in schools, with over 1,500 tests carried out by 50 military personnel across three schools. This was carried out as part of a Public Health England trial to evaluate the effectiveness of rapid antigen tests in a school environment.