Children’s Education Advisory Service (CEAS): further information

Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP )

The DCYP provides professional direction, support and advice in order to ensure that service children and young people are provided with every opportunity to achieve the best possible outcomes and fulfil their potential. DCYP seek to ensure that service children and young people receive their full entitlement to statutory services and support and suffer no disadvantage because of their parent’s service status; this is the underpinning principle of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The aim is to provide support that is proactive and preventative as well as being responsive to emerging needs.

Who are CEAS ?

Children’s Education Advisory Service ( CEAS ) is part of the MOD ’s Directorate Children and Young People ( DCYP ). This tri-service organisation supports operational effectiveness through the provision of support to service and eligible MOD civilian families trying to secure appropriate educational provision for their children and young people. The CEAS priority is the educational well-being of the children and young people whose families we advise and guide. All advice we give is impartial, child-centred and focuses on the best interests of the individual.

The CEAS team is comprised of qualified teachers and experienced case advisors who can answer queries predominantly via email and telephone.

Whilst the education of children remains very much a parental responsibility, CEAS can advise, guide and support families to provide a high quality educational experience for their children, despite the challenges that service life can present. Being an outwardly facing arm of DCYP , the direct contact between parents and CEAS , alongside the management and resolution of casework, helps inform the continuous review and redevelopment of policy by the MOD and its partner organisations.

Directorate Children and Young People Trenchard Lines Upavon Wiltshire SN9 6BE Email: DCYP - CEAS -Enquiries@mod.gov.uk Telephone: +44 (0)1980 618244 / 94344 8244

Top Tips

CEAS can help you to find information about your rights and responsibilities in relation to your child’s education.

can help you to find information about your rights and responsibilities in relation to your child’s education. Education is a devolved matter and there will be different policies between each of the UK countries and MoD schools overseas. Ask for advice prior to a posting.

If you have a child with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), register them with CEAS so that we can help you to secure the best possible support for your child/ young person.

so that we can help you to secure the best possible support for your child/ young person. When moving, do your research about schools and educational provision in the new area early in your moving process. CEAS can offer advice and guidance regarding school admissions and statutory processes involved.

can offer advice and guidance regarding school admissions and statutory processes involved. You must contact CEAS first if you plan to use the MOD ’s Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) for boarding education. We can explain the process and ensure you have access to all the information you need.

first if you plan to use the ’s Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) for boarding education. We can explain the process and ensure you have access to all the information you need. If you are assigned overseas and have children aged 0 to 18 years of age, you must contact Families Section to obtain a Travel Pack. Within that travel pack is the Educational Clearance guidance. CEAS are responsible for the educational clearance of all children to non- MOD School locations and for all children aged 0 to 2 years of age worldwide.

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland