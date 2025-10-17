Champion the digital Veteran Card in your organisation

Why the digital Veteran Card matters

The digital Veteran Card marks a significant step forward in how the UK supports its veteran community. It’s the first government-issued digital credential of its kind, offering veterans a faster, easier way to access the services, support and discounts they’ve earned, straight from their smartphone.

Working alongside the physical card, the digital version gives veterans greater flexibility, choice and convenience in how they engage with organisations like yours.

By recognising the card, your organisation becomes part of a growing network that’s actively showing gratitude to those who’ve served.

Learn more about how veterans can use the HM Armed Forces Veteran Card.

Becoming a proud supporter

When your organisation accepts and promotes the digital Veteran Card, you’re doing more than verifying status — you’re sending a powerful message of respect, inclusion and appreciation.

Whether you offer services, discounts or simply want to stand with the armed forces community, your support helps make the card a success.

What you’ll get

We’ve made it easy to get involved. Download the promotional material below to access:

eye-catching posters and digital signage

social media assets to share your support

email signatures and web banners

messaging guidance to help you communicate with impact

How to check the card

At launch, the digital Veteran Card can be visually checked in person to confirm veteran status.

We’re working on secure digital verification methods to make online checks just as simple.

Learn more about how to check a Veteran Card.

Making a difference

By promoting the digital Veteran Card, your organisation helps create a more connected, respectful and accessible experience for veterans across the UK.

You’ll be: