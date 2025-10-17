How to check an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card
Steps to take to verify an HM Armed Forces Veteran Card.
Checking a digital Veteran Card
The digital HM Armed Forces Veteran Card is an official form of veteran status verification. It can be used alongside or instead of the physical card.
The card can be visually checked in person to confirm veteran status. We’re working on making it possible to verify a card online in future.
Follow these steps when checking a digital Veteran Card:
Check the card information: Ensure the card includes service number, full name, date of birth and valid expiry date. If the card is expired, the photo will not be visible.
Check the photo: Make sure the photo on the card matches the person presenting it.
Check the service details: If your eligibility criteria is service-specific, check the ‘Service’ field. Some veterans may have served in more than one service — you may need additional evidence from them.
Check for official logos: Look for the Ministry of Defence logo and the GOV.UK crown in the bottom border. If you don’t see the crown, ask the person to scroll down.
Check the live clock: The card includes a live clock in the bottom border. Make sure it matches the current time.
Download the poster
You can download a visual guide to these checks.
Checking a physical Veteran Card
Follow these steps when checking a physical Veteran Card:
Check the card information: Ensure the card includes service number, full name, date of birth and valid expiry date.
Check the photo: Make sure the photo on the card matches the person presenting it.
Check for official logos: Look for the Crown and Armed Forces Covenant branding.
Check the background print: Make sure the background print reads ‘HM Armed Forces Veteran’ and is printed to a high standard.
Read guidance on examining identity documents to find out more about detecting fraudulent documents.