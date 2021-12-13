Carrying out COVID-19 status checks at your venue or event

COVID-19 status checks

From 27 January it is no longer mandatory for certain high-risk events and venues to check the COVID-19 status of attendees. However, venues where large crowds gather or are in close contact may choose to check the COVID-19 status of attendees and the workforce to keep them safer.

COVID-19 status and the domestic NHS COVID Pass

This guidance applies to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland operate their own schemes on COVID-19 status checks.

Read about COVID-19 status checks in Scotland

Read about COVID-19 status checks in Wales

Your attendees and workers can access the domestic NHS COVID Pass to show their COVID status if they are aged 18 or over and:

they are vaccinated with 2 doses of an approved vaccine (or one of the single-dose Janssen vaccine) – we will keep this under review as boosters are rolled out

they have taken a PCR or rapid lateral flow test within the last 48 hours and reported it to NHS Test and Trace – to strengthen the protection testing provides, they should take tests as late as possible before attending the event, ideally within 12 hours

they are exempt on the basis of an approved medical exemption or because they have taken part in a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine

People who live in England can show their NHS COVID Pass to prove they are vaccinated, have completed a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours, or are exempt. People from Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Jersey or Guernsey can show their COVID-19 status proof, which will be recognised in England.

You may wish to ask people who were vaccinated in another country to show alternative proof of vaccination if this is accepted at the UK border.

A valid text or email confirmation from NHS Test and Trace can also be used as proof a person has completed a negative PCR test or negative lateral flow test within the past 48 hours.

The domestic NHS COVID Pass does not recognise natural immunity. Proof of natural immunity should not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination or a recent test.

For more information on what the NHS COVID Pass is, how to get one and how to use it, read our separate guidance for the public.

Who this guidance is for

This page is for organisations (event organisers, venues, businesses) that choose to use COVID-19 status checks as a condition of entry.

Carrying out COVID-19 status checks

Checking the COVID-19 status of attendees and the workforce is not mandatory. However, you should consider asking attendees to use the NHS COVID Pass, or an alternative method such as a negative test result, to demonstrate their COVID-19 status if you operate a venue where large crowds gather or people are likely to mix in close contact.

You should consider how COVID-19 status checks fit with your legal obligations, such as health and safety and equalities legislation. The NHS COVID Pass can be used to check that attendees are fully vaccinated, have recently recorded a negative test result or are exempt. The NHS COVID Pass shows the person’s COVID status only. It does not show information about why someone has that status.

Settings where you should not ask people to demonstrate their COVID-19 status

There are some settings where COVID-19 status checks should not be used as a condition of entry. This is so everyone can access them. These include:

essential services such as hospitals or pharmacies

essential retailers such as supermarkets

public transport

Schools and other education settings should not use the NHS COVID Pass as a condition of entry for education or related activities such as exams or teaching or extra-curricular activities or any other day-to-day activities that are part of education or training.

How you can carry out NHS COVID Pass checks at your venue or event

If you choose to carry out COVID-19 status checks as a condition of entry, it is recommended you check attendees aged 18 or above have the NHS COVID Pass (or approved international equivalent) or have valid proof that they have completed a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours.

Those using testing to show their COVID-19 status are strongly advised to take tests as late as possible before attending your venue or event, ideally within 12 hours, to strengthen the protection testing provides.

You may also choose to ask workers at your venue or event, who are aged 18 or above and come into contact with customers, to provide evidence of their COVID-19 status.

If you are asking customers to demonstrate their COVID status you should communicate these entry requirements clearly with your customers and staff, so they know what to expect when visiting your venue. This could include notifying customers of the requirement to show their NHS COVID Pass on your promotional materials and website, informing those who make telephone enquiries or adding the information to tickets, as well as providing information how to comply with entry requirements.

If you are checking passes using the NHS COVID Pass Verifier app, as recommended, you will be processing personal data and therefore you will have obligations as a data controller under data protection legislation. See the ‘Data protection’ section at the end of this page.

If you choose to require attendees to demonstrate their COVID-19 status you should consider checking for proof of COVID-19 status through use of the free NHS COVID Pass Verifier app wherever possible to ensure passes are valid and have not expired and reduce the possibility of fraud. This provides the most secure verification of an NHS COVID Pass and passes from the rest of the UK and 60 countries and territories that are part of the EU gateway, by scanning the 2D barcodes. The NHS COVID Pass can also be visually checked, but to reduce fraud we recommend the use of the NHS COVID Pass Verifier app. Text or email proofs of a recent test should be visually checked.

As checking an individual’s COVID-19 status is no longer a legal requirement, you could decide to apply your own conditions for entry, for example requiring a recent negative COVID-19 test result, or only applying COVID-19 status checks on particular days or events.

You’ll find full details on how to use the NHS COVID Pass Verifier app on the NHSX website.

Carrying out visual checks

The NHS COVID Pass Verifier app is recommended to check the NHS COVID Pass. If you choose not to use the Verifier app but nonetheless apply COVID-19 status checks, you should ensure that attendees’ NHS COVID Passes are checked visually for an expiry date and a shimmer animation that confirms a Pass is live and not screenshotted.

Our recommendation is that you check the online NHS COVID Pass where possible, but you can also check passes stored in an Apple Wallet or Google Pay Wallet (which do not have a shimmer animation).

Read more information on anti-fraud measures.

Proof of a recent negative test result

Those not using the NHS COVID Pass and accessing settings by showing alternative proof of a negative NHS Test and Trace PCR test or rapid lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours can report their test result to NHS Test and Trace. You should ask for a text or email notification to check their COVID status .A valid notification of a test result from NHS Test and Trace should include all of the following:

the name of the person who took the test

their age or date of birth

the date the test sample was collected or received by the test provider

confirmation that the test was either a PCR test or a rapid lateral flow test

confirmation that the result of the test was negative

International attendees

Where you are applying COVID-19 status checks and attendees to your venue or event are international residents, you should accept certain vaccination proofs from other countries. If the vaccination proof is accepted at the UK border, you should accept it at your venue or event. For more information, read the guidance on approved COVID-19 vaccines and countries with approved proof of vaccination.

How you might safely manage the checking process If you’re an event organiser, you might want to consider the following options to help safely manage your event and queues when checking the NHS COVID Pass at entry points: setting up queueing systems and staggering arrival and departure times

having staff check the NHS COVID Pass away from entry points, where possible

scanning QR codes (found on customers’ COVID-19 status certificates) using the NHS COVID Pass Verifier app and visually inspecting where this is not possible

clearly communicating requirements ahead of arrival, and displaying signage which clearly explains what is expected from attendees to venues and events

Event organisers, venues and businesses should consider where a queue may interact with the public and engage with the local authority, owner or operator of the public space in order to manage queuing arrangements safely and effectively.

People who should not be asked to prove COVID-19 status

If you are checking the COVID-19 status of workers and visitors, you should not request this from anyone under the age of 18.

You should not ask people attending your venue in an official capacity for proof of COVID-19 status, including:

local authority officers and emergency services responders, including police officers, medical professionals, and fire fighters

a diplomat or someone working for an international organisation

Expectations for workers at your venue or event

You should continue to follow the guidance on working safely during coronavirus.

You may choose to ask your workers aged 18 or over to demonstrate their COVID-19 status, particularly those likely to come into contact with customers. This could include employees, volunteers, self-employed workers and those contracted to work at the venue or event.

This is not a legal requirement.

If you choose to do so, you may decide to ensure they are all either:

fully vaccinated with 2 doses of an approved vaccine (or one of the single-dose Janssen vaccine)

undertaking regular testing

exempt (for medical reasons or as a result of clinical trial participation in a COVID-19 vaccine trial)

How attendees and workers can order tests and report results

Attendees and workers can use tests they already have at home, order free rapid lateral flow tests online or get tests at no cost from a local pharmacy or community testing site.

It is advised that they report their test result, positive or negative, to have proof that they have completed it, to NHS Test and Trace. This can be done online at Report a COVID-19 rapid lateral flow test result or by calling 119. If they report a negative result, they will then receive access to the NHS COVID Pass and a text or email confirmation of their result which can also be used as proof.

People can not show privately provided tests as proof of a negative test result in the NHS COVID Pass.

If a worker gets a positive test result

If any of your workers do a rapid lateral flow test at home or at a test site, and the result is positive, they are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.

If attendees and workers cannot demonstrate their COVID-19 status

If you choose to carry out COVID-19 status checks as a condition of entry and if any adult attendees fail to produce adequate proof of their COVID-19 status you can choose not to allow them to enter your event or venue. If anyone tries to breach entry to your event, without having proof of COVID-19 status, it is at your discretion as to the appropriate action you should take to ensure the safety and security of all at the event.

If you are choosing to carry out COVID-19 status checks as a condition of entry and any of your adult, customer-facing workers fail to provide adequate proof of COVID-19 status, you can choose not allow them to work at your venue or event until they have provided this evidence.

Data protection

If you are responsible for a venue or event that uses COVID-19 status checks as a condition of entry, data protection legislation will apply when you are processing personal data. You can find further information about looking after your customers’ personal data when completing COVID-19 status checks on the website of the Information Commissioner’s Office as well as information about complying with UK data protection legislation when carrying out workplace testing.

Information about when the UK GDPR applies and on customer and employee consent can be found on its Vaccination and NHS COVID Pass checks page.

The ICO has also published specific information for nightclub businesses and organisers of large events.

You must also comply with the law when processing any special category health data. Further information can be found on the ICO website.

Further information on the appropriate lawful basis for checking people’s COVID-19 status can be found in the ICO guidance in Vaccination and COVID pass checks.

When you use the Verifier app for the first time, you will be asked to accept the terms and conditions. Read the Verifier app user guide on the NHS website for more details.

Data controller obligations and transparency

If you use the NHS COVID Pass Verifier app to scan an attendee’s NHS COVID Pass, as recommended, you will be processing personal data and therefore you will have obligations as a data controller under data protection legislation. A limited visual check of an NHS COVID Pass is not subject to data protection regulations.

If your venue or event uses the NHS COVID Pass, you should communicate clearly with your customers, so they know what to expect when visiting your venue. This also includes how their data will be handled. Further information about privacy information can be found in the ICO ’s Right to be informed page.

You should not save any information about a customer’s COVID-19 status.

